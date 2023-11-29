Home Business Wire UiPath to Participate in the Barclays Global Technology Conference
UiPath to Participate in the Barclays Global Technology Conference

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced that Ashim Gupta, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Global Technology Conference, to be held at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco, CA on Wednesday, December 6th at 8:05 am PT (11:05 am ET).

The presentation will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website (https://ir.uipath.com).

About UiPath

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is on a mission to uplevel knowledge work so more people can work more creatively, collaboratively, and strategically. The AI-powered UiPath Business Automation Platform combines the leading robotic process automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities to understand, automate, and operate end-to-end processes, offering unprecedented time-to-value. For organizations that need to evolve to survive and thrive through increasingly changing times, UiPath is The Foundation of Innovation™.

