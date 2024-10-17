UiPath to Host Investor Session at FORWARD + TechEd 2024 in Las Vegas

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leading agentic automation and AI software company, today announced that it will host an Investor Session at FORWARD + TechEd 2024, its annual user conference.

The Investor Session will be hosted in person at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on October 21, 2024, from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm PT (7:00 pm to 8:00 pm ET). The session will feature members from the executive team, a customer panel, and live Q&A.

FORWARD + TechEd will offer inspiration, exploration, and connection with groundbreaking thought leaders, customers, and partners who are eager to learn how to transform with AI. This will be a unique opportunity to learn more about UiPath, its Business Automation Platform, and its vision to accelerate human achievement.

In-person attendance at the event is by invitation only. For those who cannot attend in person, a live audio webcast and archived replay will be available on the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.uipath.com.

About UiPath

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) develops AI technology that mirrors human intelligence with ever-increasing sophistication, transforming how businesses operate, innovate, and compete. The UiPath Platform™ accelerates the shift toward a new era of agentic automation—one where agents, robots, people, and models integrate seamlessly to enable autonomous processes and smarter decision making. With a focus on security, accuracy, and resiliency, UiPath is committed to shaping a world where AI enhances human potential and revolutionizes industries. For more information, visit www.uipath.com.

