UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

Revenue of $287 million increases 19 percent year-over-year

ARR of $1.308 billion increases 25 percent year-over-year

Cash flow from operations reaches $44 million and non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow reaches $47 million

Announces $500 million stock repurchase program

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced financial results for its second quarter fiscal 2024 ended July 31, 2023.

“ We delivered second quarter fiscal 2024 ARR growth of 25 percent while executing on our strategic initiatives and driving operational excellence across the company,” said Rob Enslin, UiPath Co-Chief Executive Officer. “ I am energized by the excitement around our continuous investments in AI which are driving business outcomes for our customers. Looking to the second half of the year, momentum is building across the business as customers recognize the need for efficiency in the current operating environment and the long-term structural advantages of automation.”

Daniel Dines, UiPath Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer continued, “ Harnessing the potential of AI is at the top of almost every executive’s agenda. Our automation platform enables customers to operationalize the promise of AI today with an integrated set of capabilities that combines our Specialized AI and governance with the creative power of Generative AI to unlock the almost limitless value this powerful combination creates.”

Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Highlights

“ I am pleased with the execution and discipline of our team as we continue to balance growth at scale with meaningful increases in profitability and cash flow,” said Ashim Gupta, UiPath Chief Financial Officer. “ With more than $1.8 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, the UiPath Board of Directors has authorized a $500 million stock repurchase program, which underscores our confidence in the future and our commitment to building shareholder value.”

Stock Repurchase Program

UiPath, Inc. today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the Company to repurchase up to an aggregate of $500 million of its Class A common stock in a manner deemed in the best interest of the Company and its stockholders, taking into account the economic cost and prevailing market conditions, including the relative trading prices and volumes of the Class A shares. The repurchases are expected to be executed from time to time, subject to general business and market conditions and other investment opportunities, through open market purchases or privately negotiated transactions, including through Rule 10b5-1 trading plans and under Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The stock repurchase program authorization expires on March 1, 2025, subject to modification by the Board of Directors in the future.

Financial Outlook

For the third quarter fiscal 2024, UiPath expects:

Revenue in the range of $313 million to $318 million

ARR in the range of $1.359 billion to $1.364 billion as of October 31, 2023

Non-GAAP operating income of approximately $32 million

For the full year fiscal 2024, UiPath expects:

Revenue in the range of $1.273 billion to $1.278 billion

ARR in the range of $1.432 billion to $1.437 billion as of January 31, 2024

Non-GAAP operating income of approximately $188 million

Reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from this non-GAAP measure; in particular, the effects of stock-based compensation expense specific to equity compensation awards that are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in our stock price. We expect the variability of the above charges to have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Recent Business Highlights

Announced General Availability of Generative AI and Specialized AI Offerings: These latest AI-powered automation features accelerate customers’ ability to discover, automate, and operate automations at scale through Generative AI and Specialized AI, including the general availability of OpenAI and Azure OpenAI connectors with support for GPT-4. The Company also introduced support for the Falcon Large Language Model (LLM) via its Amazon SageMaker connector, and the preview of the Google Vertex connector with support for PaLM 2.

These latest AI-powered automation features accelerate customers’ ability to discover, automate, and operate automations at scale through Generative AI and Specialized AI, including the general availability of OpenAI and Azure OpenAI connectors with support for GPT-4. The Company also introduced support for the Falcon Large Language Model (LLM) via its Amazon SageMaker connector, and the preview of the Google Vertex connector with support for PaLM 2. Delivered New AI-powered Features and Developer Experiences to Accelerate Automation Across All Knowledge Work: New platform features include powerful developer tools that extend options for both citizen developers and professional developers to put automation into practice faster with enhanced low-code tools, solution accelerators, and automated testing. Also announced preview of Clipboard AI™, our advanced AI tool specifically for non-technical knowledge workers that takes the waste out of copy-and-paste tasks.

New platform features include powerful developer tools that extend options for both citizen developers and professional developers to put automation into practice faster with enhanced low-code tools, solution accelerators, and automated testing. Also announced preview of Clipboard AI™, our advanced AI specifically for non-technical knowledge workers that takes the waste out of copy-and-paste tasks. Received widespread industry recognition for platform capabilities, including document understanding, communications mining, process mining, and task mining: Named a Leader and the only Star Performer in the Everest Group Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) Products report. This report analyzes AI technologies such as computer vision, natural language processing (NLP), and machine/deep learning to classify and extract information from structured, semi-structured, and unstructured documents. Everest Group commented: “ UiPath’s acquisition of Re-infer has helped it improve its NLP capabilities for context understanding and communications mining, further contributing to its success.” Named a Leader in Everest Group Process Mining Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023 for the fourth consecutive year. “ Investments in product innovation, enhanced integration with its automation suite, and strong YoY growth in its process mining client and revenue base have helped UiPath strengthen its position as a Leader on Everest Group’s Process Mining Products PEAK Matrix® 2023,” Everest Group said. Named a Leader in Everest Group Task Mining Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023 for the first time. The report states that UiPath is a top provider by task mining clients, and that UiPath has experienced 150% year-over-year growth in task mining clients. Positioned by Gartner, Inc. as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Robotic Process Automation 1 research report. UiPath was named a Leader for the fifth year in a row, and in this report UiPath was positioned highest for Ability to Execute.

Announced Partnership with Peraton to Expand Cloud -based Automation in U.S. Intelligence, Defense, and Federal Civilian Sectors: Peraton, a leading mission capability integrator and transformative enterprise IT provider, is partnering with UiPath to deliver the UiPath Business Automation Platform as a cloud-based managed service to high-security environments within U.S. intelligence, defense, and civilian agencies. The partnership will allow federal government customers to create and execute on automation strategies, drive mission agility, and orchestrate transformational impact for highly sensitive secure workloads.

Peraton, a leading mission capability integrator and transformative enterprise IT provider, is partnering with UiPath to deliver the UiPath Business Automation Platform as a cloud-based managed service to high-security environments within U.S. intelligence, defense, and civilian agencies. The partnership will allow federal government customers to create and execute on automation strategies, drive mission agility, and orchestrate transformational impact for highly sensitive secure workloads. Released its Fiscal Year 2023 Impact Report: In this report, UiPath highlights its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) approach and shares the Company’s first materiality assessment, identifying the most relevant areas of impact on stakeholders. In addition, for the first time, the report includes a comprehensive greenhouse gas inventory of data across Scopes 1, 2, and 3 and introduces a commitment by UiPath to set corporate climate targets, in alignment with the Science-Based Target Initiative.

Conference Call and Webcast

UiPath will host a conference call today, Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the Company’s second quarter fiscal 2024 financial results and its guidance for the third quarter and full year fiscal 2024. To access this call, dial 1-201-689-8057 (domestic) or 1-877-407-8309 (international). The passcode is 13740527. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of UiPath’s website (https://ir.uipath.com), and a replay will also be archived on the website for one year.

About UiPath

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is on a mission to uplevel knowledge work so more people can work more creatively, collaboratively, and strategically. The AI-powered UiPath Business Automation Platform combines the leading robotic process automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities to understand, automate, and operate end-to-end processes, offering unprecedented time-to-value. For organizations that need to evolve to survive and thrive through increasingly changing times, UiPath is The Foundation of Innovation™. For more information, visit www.uipath.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements we make in this press release may include statements which are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are usually identified by the use of words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “possible,” “projects,” “outlook,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” and variations of such words or similar expressions, including the negatives of these words or similar expressions.

We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are making this statement for purposes of complying with those safe harbor provisions.

These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our guidance for the third fiscal quarter and fiscal year 2024, our strategic plans, objectives and roadmap, the estimated addressable market opportunity for our platform and statements regarding the growth of the enterprise automation market, the success of our platform and new releases, the success of our collaborations with third parties, our customers’ behaviors and potential automation spend and details of UiPath’s stock repurchase program. Accordingly, actual results could differ materially or such uncertainties could cause adverse effects on our results. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: the market, political, economic, and business conditions, including turmoil and macro-economic effects caused by geopolitical tensions and conflict, increasing inflationary cost trends, and foreign exchange volatility; volatility in credit and financial markets; our recent rapid growth, which may not be indicative of our future growth; our limited operating history; our ability to successfully manage our growth and achieve or maintain profitability; our ability and the ability of our platform and products to satisfy and adapt to customer demands, including our ability to continue to successfully develop, integrate and compete against competitors and new market entrants with artificial intelligence tools and capabilities; our dependency on our existing customers to renew their licenses and purchase additional licenses and products from us and our channel partners; our ability to attract and retain customers; the competitive markets in which we participate; our ability to maintain and expand our distribution channels; our ability to attract, retain and motivate our management and key employees, integrate new team members, and manage management transitions; our reliance on third-party providers of cloud-based infrastructure; the potential effects that regional or global pandemics could have on our or our customers’ businesses, financial conditions and future operating results; our failure to achieve our environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals; and the price volatility of our Class A common stock.

Further information on risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from our guidance can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the annual period ended January 31, 2023 filed with the SEC on March 24, 2023, and in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Key Performance Metric

Annualized Renewal Run-rate (ARR) is a key performance metric we use in managing our business because it illustrates our ability to acquire new subscription customers and to maintain and expand our relationships with existing subscription customers. We define ARR as annualized invoiced amounts per solution SKU from subscription licenses and maintenance and support obligations assuming no increases or reductions in customers’ subscriptions. ARR does not include the costs we may incur to obtain such subscription licenses or provide such maintenance and support, and does not reflect any actual or anticipated reductions in invoiced value due to contract non-renewals or service cancellations other than for specific reserves, for example those for credit losses or disputed amounts. ARR does not include invoiced amounts associated with perpetual licenses or professional services. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue, which can be impacted by contract start and end dates and duration. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue as ARR is an operating metric and is not intended to replace these items.

Dollar-based net retention rate represents the rate of net expansion of our ARR from existing customers over the preceding 12 months. We calculate dollar-based net retention rate as of a period end by starting with ARR from the cohort of all customers as of 12 months prior to such period end (Prior Period ARR). We then calculate the ARR from these same customers as of the current period end (Current Period ARR). Current Period ARR includes any expansion and is net of any contraction or attrition over the preceding 12 months but does not include ARR from new customers in the current period. We then divide total Current Period ARR by total Prior Period ARR to arrive at dollar-based net retention rate. Dollar-based net retention rate may fluctuate based on the customers that qualify to be included in the cohort used for calculation and may not reflect our actual performance.

Investors should not place undue reliance on ARR or dollar-based net retention rate as an indicator of future or expected results. Our presentation of these metrics may differ from similarly titled metrics presented by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP financial measures are financial measures that are derived from the consolidated financial statements, but that are not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). This earnings press release includes financial measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the SEC, including non-GAAP cost of licenses, non-GAAP cost of subscription services, non-GAAP cost of professional services and other, non-GAAP gross profit and margin, non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses, non-GAAP research and development expenses, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP operating income (loss) and margin, and non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude:

stock-based compensation expense;

amortization of acquired intangibles;

employer payroll tax expense related to employee equity transactions;

restructuring costs;

charitable donation of Class A common stock; and

in the case of non-GAAP net income (loss), tax adjustments associated with the add-back items, as applicable.

Additionally, this earnings release presents non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow, which is calculated by adjusting GAAP operating cash flows for the impact of purchases of property and equipment, cash paid for employer payroll taxes related to employee equity transactions, net payments/receipts of employee tax withholdings on stock option exercises, and cash paid for restructuring costs.

UiPath uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes they are useful to investors, by excluding the effects of special items that do not reflect the ordinary earnings of our operations, and as a supplement to GAAP measures. UiPath believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing its financial results with other companies in UiPath’s industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. Investors should consider these non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, our financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further, our non-GAAP information may be different from the non-GAAP information provided by other companies. The information below provides a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. We encourage investors to consider our GAAP results alongside our supplemental non-GAAP measures, and to review the reconciliation between GAAP results and non-GAAP measures that is included at the end of this earnings press release. This earnings press release and any future releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can also be found on the Investor Relations page of UiPath’s website at https://ir.uipath.com.

UiPath, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations in thousands, except per share data (unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Licenses $ 119,300 $ 103,696 $ 253,339 $ 220,700 Subscription services 159,999 124,656 306,351 240,150 Professional services and other 8,011 13,870 17,208 26,438 Total revenue 287,310 242,222 576,898 487,288 Cost of revenue: Licenses 3,008 2,170 5,555 4,707 Subscription services 26,777 22,326 49,855 43,371 Professional services and other 19,202 20,080 37,244 41,514 Total cost of revenue 48,987 44,576 92,654 89,592 Gross profit 238,323 197,646 484,244 397,696 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 169,725 181,547 330,131 371,329 Research and development 86,606 67,849 161,948 136,539 General and administrative 59,577 68,443 116,161 125,973 Total operating expenses 315,908 317,839 608,240 633,841 Operating loss (77,585 ) (120,193 ) (123,996 ) (236,145 ) Interest income 13,582 4,505 27,430 5,496 Other income (expense), net 7,472 (600 ) 11,766 (3,411 ) Loss before income taxes (56,531 ) (116,288 ) (84,800 ) (234,060 ) Provision for income taxes 3,830 4,090 7,462 8,879 Net loss $ (60,361 ) $ (120,378 ) $ (92,262 ) $ (242,939 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.11 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.45 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 562,883 546,058 560,422 544,014

UiPath, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets in thousands (unaudited) As of July 31,

2023 January 31,

2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,093,898 $ 1,402,119 Restricted cash 400 — Marketable securities 735,670 354,774 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,128 and $2,698, respectively 226,327 374,217 Contract assets 80,602 69,260 Deferred contract acquisition costs 59,326 49,887 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 107,373 94,150 Total current assets 2,303,596 2,344,407 Marketable securities, non-current — 2,942 Contract assets, non-current 5,021 6,523 Deferred contract acquisition costs, non-current 134,021 137,616 Property and equipment, net 24,679 29,045 Operating lease right-of-use assets 52,847 52,052 Intangible assets, net 19,244 23,010 Goodwill 90,051 88,010 Deferred tax assets 5,573 5,895 Other assets, non-current 35,108 45,706 Total assets $ 2,670,140 $ 2,735,206 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,887 $ 8,891 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 64,404 76,645 Accrued compensation and employee benefits 67,836 142,582 Deferred revenue 384,015 398,334 Total current liabilities 518,142 626,452 Deferred revenue, non-current 103,780 121,697 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 56,699 56,442 Other liabilities, non-current 8,153 10,457 Total liabilities 686,774 815,048 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Class A common stock 5 5 Class B common stock 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 3,888,414 3,736,838 Accumulated other comprehensive income 11,506 7,612 Accumulated deficit (1,916,560 ) (1,824,298 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,983,366 1,920,158 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,670,140 $ 2,735,206

