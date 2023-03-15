UiPath Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

ARR grew 30 percent year-over-year reaching $1.204 billion driven by net new ARR of $94 million

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2023 ended January 31, 2023.

“ We delivered a very strong close to fiscal year 2023. Fourth quarter fiscal 2023 ARR grew 30 percent year-over-year while revenue outperformance and disciplined cost management resulted in a record fourth quarter non-GAAP operating margin and positive non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow,” said Rob Enslin, UiPath Co-Chief Executive Officer. “ We enter fiscal year 2024 with the rollout of our new go-to-market initiatives on schedule and building momentum as both customers and partners see the positive impact our Business Automation Platform can have on their employees, customers, and businesses.”

“ To maintain their competitive edge and increase operating agility, businesses need to do more without adding more,” said Daniel Dines, UiPath Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer. “ This is where the UiPath AI-powered Business Automation Platform plays a strategic, transformational role for organizations. By combining our leading Robotic Process Automation solution with a full suite of capabilities, UiPath empowers people to more easily and efficiently create better ways to operate, innovate, and drive business outcomes.”

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $308.5 million increased 7 percent year-over-year.

Full Year Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $1.059 billion increased 19 percent year-over-year.

“ I am pleased with our results and how the team brought the fiscal year to a close despite foreign exchange and macroeconomic headwinds in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023,” said Ashim Gupta, UiPath Chief Financial Officer. “ Our commitment to driving growth at scale, expanding operating margin, and generating positive non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow is reflected in our full year fiscal 2024 outlook which implies a 350 basis point increase in non-GAAP operating margin and positive non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow for the fiscal year.”

Financial Outlook

For the first quarter fiscal 2024, UiPath expects:

Revenue in the range of $270 million to $272 million

ARR in the range of $1.245 billion to $1.250 billion as of April 30, 2023

Non-GAAP operating income of approximately $5 million

For the fiscal full year 2024, UiPath expects:

Revenue in the range of $1.253 billion to $1.258 billion

ARR in the range of $1.425 billion to $1.430 billion as of January 31, 2024

Non-GAAP operating income of approximately $120 million

Reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from this non-GAAP measure, including, in particular, the effects of stock-based compensation expense specific to equity awards that are directly impacted by fluctuations in our stock price. We expect the variability of the above charges to have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Recent Business Highlights

Named a Leader in RPA by Independent Research Firm: UiPath received the highest score in The Forrester Wave™: Robotic Process Automation, Q1 2023 in each of the three categories among the 15 vendors evaluated: Current Offering, Strategy, and Market Presence. The report stated, “ Today, UiPath is not only the largest RPA software vendor by revenue but has also evolved from an RPA pure play into what it refers to as a business automation platform.”

UiPath received the highest score in The Forrester Wave™: Robotic Process Automation, Q1 2023 in each of the three categories among the 15 vendors evaluated: Current Offering, Strategy, and Market Presence. The report stated, “ Today, UiPath is not only the largest RPA software vendor by revenue but has also evolved from an RPA pure play into what it refers to as a business automation platform.” Unveiled New Migration Capabilities and Connectors to Expand and Simplify Next-Gen Test Automation: UiPath announced significant upgrades to enable customers to modernize their software testing practices by migrating to the UiPath Business Automation Platform. UiPath Test Suite now integrates with more than 40 application lifecycle management tools, allowing production-grade test automation on modern and legacy applications.

UiPath announced significant upgrades to enable customers to modernize their software testing practices by migrating to the UiPath Business Automation Platform. UiPath Test Suite now integrates with more than 40 application lifecycle management tools, allowing production-grade test automation on modern and legacy applications. Announced Global Partnership with Orica to Scale Application Testing and Automation Capabilities: Orica will use UiPath to automate application testing, improving quality assurance and avoiding workflow disruptions. It plans to migrate its enterprise automation program and use UiPath Test Suite for SAP S4 HANA upgrades. UiPath is now Orica’s Technology Partner of Choice for Application Testing and Enterprise Automation.

Orica will use UiPath to automate application testing, improving quality assurance and avoiding disruptions. It plans to migrate its enterprise automation program and use UiPath Test Suite for SAP S4 HANA upgrades. UiPath is now Orica’s Technology Partner of Choice for Application Testing and Enterprise Automation. Announced Managed Services Partnership with Neostella to Deliver Automation for Midmarket Businesses: A new diversified offering from Neostella provides flexible automation investment models to help small to midmarket organizations with revenues of $500 million or below improve operations and processes.

A new diversified offering from Neostella provides flexible automation investment models to help small to midmarket organizations with revenues of $500 million or below improve operations and processes. Honored for Delivering World-Class Customer Service: For the third consecutive year, UiPath has received the NorthFace ScoreBoard Service Award℠ from the Customer Relationship Management Institute LLC in recognition of achieving excellence in customer service and support. With an overall Customer Satisfaction rating of 94%, UiPath is committed to building long-term loyalty by continuously exceeding customer expectations.

Conference Call and Webcast

UiPath will host a conference call today, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2023 financial results and guidance. To access this call, dial 1-201-689-8057 (domestic) or 1-877-407-8309 (international). The passcode is 13735660. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of UiPath’s website (https://ir.uipath.com), and a replay will also be archived on the website for one year.

About UiPath

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is on a mission to uplevel knowledge work so more people can work more creatively, collaboratively, and strategically. The AI-powered UiPath Business Automation Platform combines the leading robotic process automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities to understand, automate, and operate end-to-end processes, offering unprecedented time-to-value. For organizations that need to evolve to survive and thrive through increasingly changing times, UiPath is The Foundation of Innovation™. For more information, visit www.uipath.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements we make in this press release may include statements which are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are usually identified by the use of words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “outlook,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” and variations of such words, including the negatives of these words or similar expressions.

We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act and are making this statement for purposes of complying with those safe harbor provisions.

These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our guidance for the first fiscal quarter and fiscal full year 2024, our strategic plans, objectives and roadmap, the estimated addressable market opportunity for our platform, and statements regarding the growth of the automation market. Accordingly, actual results could differ materially, or such uncertainties could cause adverse effects on our results. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: the market, political, economic, and business conditions, including geopolitical turmoil and macro-economic effects caused by the war in Ukraine, increasing inflationary cost trends, and foreign exchange volatility; volatility in credit and financial markets, including industry effects as may be caused by the closure of Silicon Valley Bank in the U.S.; our recent rapid growth, which may not be indicative of our future growth; our limited operating history; our ability to successfully manage our growth and achieve or maintain profitability; our ability and the ability of our platform and products to satisfy and adapt to customer demands; our dependency on our existing customers to renew their licenses and purchase additional licenses and products from us and our channel partners; our ability to attract and retain customers; the competitive markets in which we participate; our ability to maintain and expand our distribution channels; our ability to attract, retain and motivate our management and key employees and integrate new team members and manage management transitions; our reliance on third-party providers of cloud-based infrastructure; the potential effects that regional or global pandemics could have on our or our customers’ businesses, financial condition, and future operating results; our failure to achieve our environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals; and the price volatility of our Class A common stock.

Further information on risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from our guidance can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the annual period ended January 31, 2023 to be filed with the SEC, and in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, and other filings and reports that we have filed and may file from time to time with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Key Performance Metric

Annualized Renewal Run-rate (ARR) is a key performance metric we use in managing our business because it illustrates our ability to acquire new subscription customers and to maintain and expand our relationships with existing subscription customers. We define ARR as annualized invoiced amounts per solution SKU from subscription licenses and maintenance and support obligations assuming no increases or reductions in customers’ subscriptions. ARR does not include the costs we may incur to obtain such subscription licenses or provide such maintenance and support, and does not reflect any actual or anticipated reductions in invoiced value due to contract non-renewals or service cancellations other than for specific reserves, for example those for credit losses or disputed amounts. ARR does not include invoiced amounts associated with perpetual licenses or professional services. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue, which can be impacted by contract start and end dates and duration. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue as ARR is an operating metric and is not intended to replace these items.

Dollar-based net retention rate represents the rate of net expansion of our ARR from existing customers over the preceding 12 months. We calculate dollar-based net retention rate as of a period end by starting with ARR from the cohort of all customers as of 12 months prior to such period end (Prior Period ARR). We then calculate the ARR from these same customers as of the current period end (Current Period ARR). Current Period ARR includes any expansion and is net of any contraction or attrition over the preceding 12 months but does not include ARR from new customers in the current period. We then divide total Current Period ARR by total Prior Period ARR to arrive at the point-in-time dollar-based net retention rate. Dollar-based net retention rate may fluctuate based on the customers that qualify to be included in the cohort used for calculation and may not reflect our actual performance.

Investors should not place undue reliance on ARR or dollar-based net retention rate as an indicator of future or expected results. Our presentation of these metrics may differ from similarly titled metrics presented by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP financial measures are financial measures that are derived from the consolidated financial statements, but that are not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). This earnings press release includes financial measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the SEC, including non-GAAP cost of licenses, non-GAAP cost of subscription services, non-GAAP cost of professional services and other, non-GAAP gross profit and margin, non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses, non-GAAP research and development expenses, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP operating income and margin, and non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude:

stock-based compensation expense;

amortization of acquired intangibles;

employer payroll tax expense related to employee equity transactions;

restructuring costs;

charitable donation of Class A common stock; and

in the case of non-GAAP net income, tax adjustments associated with the add-back items, as applicable.

Additionally, this earnings release presents non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow, which is calculated by adjusting GAAP operating cash flows for the impact of purchases of property and equipment, capitalization of software development costs, cash paid for employer payroll taxes related to employee equity transactions, net payments/receipts of employee tax withholdings on stock option exercises, and cash paid for restructuring costs.

UiPath uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes they are useful to investors, by excluding the effects of special items that do not reflect the ordinary earnings of our operations, and as a supplement to GAAP measures. UiPath believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing its financial results with other companies in UiPath’s industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. Investors should consider these non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, our financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further, our non-GAAP information may be different from the non-GAAP information provided by other companies. The information below provides a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. We encourage investors to consider our GAAP results alongside our supplemental non-GAAP measures, and to review the reconciliation between GAAP results and non-GAAP measures that is included at the end of this earnings press release. This earnings press release and any future releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can also be found on the “Investor Relations” page of UiPath’s website at https://ir.uipath.com.

UiPath, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations in thousands, except per share data (unaudited) Three Months Ended January 31, Twelve Months Ended January 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Licenses $ 158,961 $ 174,056 $ 497,836 $ 481,427 Subscription services 138,514 103,943 508,823 369,867 Professional services and other 11,074 11,699 51,922 40,958 Total revenue 308,549 289,698 1,058,581 892,252 Cost of revenue: Licenses 2,506 4,374 10,421 11,888 Subscription services 23,417 18,489 87,366 60,565 Professional services and other 21,768 18,301 82,264 96,415 Total cost of revenue 47,691 41,164 180,051 168,868 Gross profit 260,858 248,534 878,530 723,384 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 173,760 174,757 701,558 697,682 Research and development 81,870 64,412 285,750 276,657 General and administrative 50,375 60,244 239,505 249,991 Total operating expenses 306,005 299,413 1,226,813 1,224,330 Operating loss (45,147 ) (50,879 ) (348,283 ) (500,946 ) Interest income 12,898 945 27,955 3,551 Other income (expense), net 5,290 (4,745 ) 2,767 (13,488 ) Loss before income taxes (26,959 ) (54,679 ) (317,561 ) (510,883 ) Provision for income taxes 730 8,431 10,791 14,703 Net loss $ (27,689 ) $ (63,110 ) $ (328,352 ) $ (525,586 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.60 ) $ (1.16 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 553,766 537,162 548,022 454,625

UiPath, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets in thousands (unaudited) As of January 31, 2023 January 31, 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,402,119 $ 1,768,723 Marketable securities 354,774 96,417 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $2,698 and $2,566, respectively 374,217 251,988 Contract assets 69,260 74,831 Deferred contract acquisition costs 49,887 29,926 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 94,150 55,416 Total current assets 2,344,407 2,277,301 Marketable securities, non-current 2,942 19,523 Contract assets, non-current 6,523 2,730 Deferred contract acquisition costs, non-current 137,616 100,224 Property and equipment, net 29,045 17,176 Operating lease right-of-use assets 52,052 48,953 Intangible assets, net 23,010 16,817 Goodwill 88,010 53,564 Deferred tax assets 5,895 10,628 Other assets, non-current 45,706 25,534 Total assets $ 2,735,206 $ 2,572,450 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 8,891 $ 11,515 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 76,645 87,958 Accrued compensation and employee benefits 142,582 130,673 Deferred revenue 398,334 297,355 Total current liabilities 626,452 527,501 Deferred revenue, non-current 121,697 68,665 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 56,442 49,843 Other liabilities, non-current 10,457 4,524 Total liabilities 815,048 650,533 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Class A common stock 5 4 Class B common stock 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 3,736,838 3,406,959 Accumulated other comprehensive income 7,612 10,899 Accumulated deficit (1,824,298 ) (1,495,946 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,920,158 1,921,917 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,735,206 $ 2,572,450

UiPath, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows in thousands (unaudited) Twelve Months Ended January 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (328,352 ) $ (525,586 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 18,723 14,705 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 59,826 39,257 Net amortization on marketable securities (1,782 ) 1,954 Abandonment and impairment charges 2,881 — Stock-based compensation expense 369,840 515,583 Charitable donation of Class A common stock 5,499 — Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 11,675 8,875 Provision for deferred income taxes 861 (5,832 ) Other non-cash (credits) charges, net (2,465 ) 1,983 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (123,783 ) (86,387 ) Contract assets (185 ) (43,660 ) Deferred contract acquisition costs (118,909 ) (130,186 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (59,810 ) (15,360 ) Accounts payable (1,571 ) 3,507 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (14,954 ) 45,729 Accrued compensation and employee benefits 15,086 24,038 Operating lease liabilities, net (3,307 ) (9,064 ) Deferred revenue 160,746 105,481 Net cash used in operating activities (9,981 ) (54,963 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of marketable securities (388,409 ) (212,512 ) Sales of marketable securities — 89,383 Maturities of marketable securities 151,426 107,745 Purchases of property and equipment (23,815 ) (8,879 ) Payments related to business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (29,542 ) (5,498 ) Capitalization of software development costs — (2,950 ) Other investing, net (1) 1,197 (2,731 ) Net cash used in investing activities (289,143 ) (35,442 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions — 692,369 Payments of initial public offering costs — (3,734 ) Proceeds from issuance of convertible preferred stock — 750,000 Payments of issuance costs for convertible preferred stock — (164 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 8,388 12,197 Payments of tax withholdings on net settlement of equity awards (73,095 ) (10,467 ) Net (payments) receipts of tax withholdings on sell-to-cover equity award transactions (9,480 ) 10,432 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan contributions 15,011 19,040 Repurchase of unvested early exercised stock options (1,493 ) — Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (60,669 ) 1,469,673 Effect of exchange rate changes (6,811 ) 18,265 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (366,604 ) 1,397,533 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – beginning of period 1,768,723 371,190 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – end of period $ 1,402,119 $ 1,768,723 (1) Prior period amounts have been combined to conform to current presentation

UiPath, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Cost of Revenue, Gross Profit and Margin to Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue, Gross Profit and Margin in thousands, except percentages (unaudited) Three Months Ended January 31, Twelve Months Ended January 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Licenses GAAP cost of licenses $ 2,506 $ 4,374 $ 10,421 $ 11,888 Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 819 611 2,754 2,521 Non-GAAP cost of licenses $ 1,687 $ 3,763 $ 7,667 $ 9,367 Subscription Services GAAP cost of subscription services $ 23,417 $ 18,489 $ 87,366 $ 60,565 Less: Stock-based compensation expense 2,993 2,316 11,894 12,232 Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 581 330 1,811 1,100 Less: Employer payroll tax expense related to employee equity transactions 92 255 272 1,142 Less: Restructuring costs 45 — 182 — Non-GAAP cost of subscription services $ 19,706 $ 15,588 $ 73,207 $ 46,091 Professional Services and Other GAAP cost of professional services and other $ 21,768 $ 18,301 $ 82,264 $ 96,415 Less: Stock-based compensation expense 2,896 2,709 11,855 29,849 Less: Employer payroll tax expense related to employee equity transactions 96 910 263 4,516 Less: Restructuring costs 390 — 710 — Non-GAAP cost of professional services and other $ 18,386 $ 14,682 $ 69,436 $ 62,050 Gross Profit and Margin GAAP gross profit $ 260,858 $ 248,534 $ 878,530 $ 723,384 GAAP gross margin 85 % 86 % 83 % 81 % Plus: Stock-based compensation expense 5,889 5,025 23,749 42,081 Plus: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,400 941 4,565 3,621 Plus: Employer payroll tax expense related to employee equity transactions 188 1,165 535 5,658 Plus: Restructuring costs 435 — 892 — Non-GAAP gross profit $ 268,770 $ 255,665 $ 908,271 $ 774,744 Non-GAAP gross margin 87 % 88 % 86 % 87 %

