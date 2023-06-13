UiPath Launches Inaugural AI10 Awards to Recognize the Most Innovative Uses of AI-Powered Automation

Winning customers will be honored on-stage at UiPath Forward VI; nominations now open until August 4

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced it has opened nominations for the inaugural UiPath AI10 Awards. The awards program is designed to recognize the 10 most innovative uses of AI-powered automation across UiPath’s global customer base.

AI has the power to transform business performance – combining the intelligence and execution needed to move on mission-critical decisions, accurately and quickly. The more that AI-powered automations can understand and be trained, the more processes these potent automations can add business value.

“Customer-centricity is core to everything we do at UiPath. We continue to extend the power of our platform by building on our AI capabilities and ensuring enterprises have access to the most capable and robust AI-powered automations on the market, which enable faster growth, better decision-making, and more fulfilled employees,” said Kelly Ducourty, Chief Customer Officer at UiPath. “Our inaugural AI10 Awards will honor the organizations who are committed to world-class customer service, superior performance, and efficient operations, and I am looking forward to celebrating their success.”

All UiPath customers are eligible to submit nominations outlining how their organizations or clients have used AI-powered automation to solve critical business challenges, generate significant ROI and impact, and accelerate innovation. The 10 winners will be selected based on a defined set of criteria by a panel of judges, including:

Adrian Bridgwater, Technology Editor, ERP Today

Today Dave Vellante, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, SiliconANGLE Media

Maureen Fleming, Program VP, AI and Automation, IDC

Dr. Edward Challis, Head of AI Strategy & GM for Communications Mining, UiPath

Palak Kadakia, VP of Product Management, UiPath

The AI10 Awards winners will be recognized on-stage at UiPath Forward VI in Las Vegas, the world’s largest gathering of automation professionals. Additionally, winners will receive a promotional toolkit that provides unique opportunities for added visibility and awareness of their company’s success.

The complete submission guidelines are available online and questions about the nomination process may be sent to AI10awards@uipath.com. To apply for the UiPath AI10 Awards ahead of the August 4 deadline, visit here.

About UiPath

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is on a mission to uplevel knowledge work so more people can work more creatively, collaboratively, and strategically. The AI-powered UiPath Business Automation Platform combines the leading robotic process automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities to understand, automate, and operate end-to-end processes, offering unprecedented time-to-value. For organizations that need to evolve to survive and thrive through increasingly changing times, UiPath is The Foundation of Innovation™. For more information, visit www.uipath.com.

Contacts

Media Contact



Pete Daly



UiPath



pr@uipath.com

Investor Relations Contact



Kelsey Turcotte



UiPath



investor.relations@uipath.com