UiPath Issues Fiscal Year 2024 Impact Report

Report analyzes ESG goals and performance metrics in areas such as Responsible AI, AI and automation training, and sustainability

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise AI and automation software company, today released its Fiscal Year 2024 Impact Report. In this report, the Company highlights progress within the dimensions of its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) approach and its impact across four pillars: Automation for Good, Ensuring Good Governance, Empowering Our People, and Protecting the Planet.





“Our customers use our platform not just to drive operational efficiencies, but also to help them solve some of the world’s biggest issues, in areas ranging from public health to sustainability. We are laser-focused on our commitment to our customers and the missions they serve. In our steadfast pursuit of progress, we continue to challenge ourselves to create solutions that help tackle the problems UiPath customers are working so hard to address,” said Daniel Dines, UiPath Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman. “With new regulations on the horizon and inevitable technological, cultural, and environmental change ahead, we will continue to refine our sustainability programs to ensure that we’re doing what is best for UiPath customers, partners, people, shareholders, and communities.”

The annual report provides key insights and critical areas of performance such as data privacy and security, diversity and inclusion initiatives, talent engagement and retention, community outreach and volunteering, upskilling and reskilling efforts, energy management, and corporate governance. The report unveils the company’s materiality assessment, a thorough study identifying the most relevant areas of impact on stakeholders. UiPath prioritizes stakeholder engagement to form its ESG strategy and completion of this assessment guarantees that the ESG approach is embedded in stakeholders’ expectations and priorities.

Within AI, UiPath prioritizes the responsible use of AI based on its Responsible AI Principles and its commitment to an enterprise AI approach. With recent advancements in generative AI technology, UiPath continues to update its platform to allow customers to deploy AI with confidence, knowing their data is secure.

The report is aligned to global best-practice standards, including the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs). The report discloses sustainability and ESG data and information for UiPath, Inc. for the period February 1, 2023, through January 31, 2024.

To view the Impact Report and learn more about UiPath and its ESG strategy, visit here.

