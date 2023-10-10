UiPath Honors Global Winners of 2023 Partner Awards at FORWARD VI Conference

Global Partners were recognized across seven categories for their leadership and innovation

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, at its global user conference, FORWARD VI, announced the winners of the UiPath 2023 Partner Awards. The awards celebrate partners that have demonstrated an outstanding track record and dedication to helping organizations leverage the full power of the UiPath Automation Platform.





The UiPath Partner Network is a global group of elite professionals committed to enabling organizations to achieve exceptional business outcomes, drive operational efficiencies, and provide remarkable customer service. UiPath partners are crucial champions of automation and play a significant role in empowering customers to take full advantage of enterprise automation to solve some of their toughest digital transformation challenges and become more agile. With the UiPath Automation Platform, customers can seamlessly integrate intelligence to everyday operations, automate all knowledge work, uplevel employees, and revolutionize entire industries with AI at Work.

“Our partners are at the forefront of the customer automation journey, and they have played a critical role in helping us reach customers globally. We are so grateful for their support and contributions which have led us to become a global automation market leader,” said Kelly Ducourty, Chief Customer Officer at UiPath. “We couldn’t be prouder to recognize their unwavering support with the 2023 UiPath Partner Awards and look forward to continue growing our partner ecosystem.”

EY was recognized as the Global Partner of the Year for being the top performing partner in both global leadership and innovation. EY has taken advantage of the UiPath Business Automation Platform to help customers modernize and integrate technologies with automation, optimize the customer experience and deliver exceptional customer satisfaction.

The UiPath 2023 Partner Award winners are:

Global Award

Global Partner of the Year – EY

Worldwide Awards

Worldwide Impact Partner of the Year – Lydonia Technologies

Lydonia Technologies Worldwide Innovation Partner of the Year – EY India

EY India Worldwide Growth Product Partner of the Year – Accenture

Accenture Worldwide Automation for Good Partner of the Year – SimplifyNext

SimplifyNext Worldwide Industry Solutions Partner of the Year – Amitech Solutions

Amitech Solutions Worldwide Foundational Partner of the Year – Ashling Partners

Regional Awards

Impact Partner of the Year: Acknowledges partners who align with UiPath strategic priorities to create the strongest impact across key growth areas such as important wins in strategic accounts or driving enterprise-wide automation within a large account.

Lydonia Technologies (Americas)

(Americas) ONEOONE (APJ)

(APJ) Novigo for Information Technology (EMEA)

Innovation Partner of the Year: Honors partners who exhibit true innovation in go-to-market strategy.

Persistent Systems (Americas)

(Americas) EY India (APJ)

(APJ) Office Samurai (EMEA)

Growth Products Partner of the Year: Recognizes partners who have a proven track record of strong business development, invest in certification attainment, and accelerate growth with a focus on our newest solutions, including Test Suite, AI, Document Understanding, and Process Mining.

TestingXperts (Americas)

(Americas) Accenture (APJ)

(APJ) CGI (EMEA)

Automation for Good Partner of the Year: Honors partners who are taking initiative and using automation to accelerate human achievement and make a positive impact in the world, from sustainability to social good.

Slalom (Americas)

(Americas) SimplifyNext (APJ)

(APJ) ABP Consultancy (EMEA)

Industry Solutions Partner of the Year: Celebrates partners who are dedicated to driving innovative solutions for specific industries, have shown success in industry problem solving, and have expanded the automation footprint across the vertical.

Amitech Solutions (Americas)

(Americas) Power Solutions (APJ)

(APJ) cronos Automation (EMEA)

Foundational Partner of the Year: Recognizes partners who drive AI-driven transformation at the foundation by fully utilizing the UiPath Business Automation platform for both their own and their client’s business processes and IT operations to drive efficiencies, push innovation, and achieve higher satisfaction for their employees and clients alike.

Ashling Partners (Americas)

(Americas) PwC India (APJ)

(APJ) Camelot MC (EMEA)

To learn more about the UiPath Partner Network, visit https://www.uipath.com/partners.

About UiPath

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is on a mission to uplevel knowledge work so more people can work more creatively, collaboratively, and strategically. The AI-powered UiPath Business Automation Platform combines the leading robotic process automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities to understand, automate, and operate end-to-end processes, offering unprecedented time-to-value. For organizations that need to evolve to survive and thrive through increasingly changing times, UiPath is The Foundation of Innovation™.

