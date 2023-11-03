Home Business Wire UiPath Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results Conference Call
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced it will report financial results for its third quarter fiscal 2024 ended October 31, 2023 after the market closes on Thursday, November 30, 2023. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company’s financial results at 5:00 pm ET.

UiPath Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Time: 5:00 pm ET

Conference ID: 13742261

Live Call: 1-877-407-8309 (US/Canada Toll-Free) or 1-201-689-8057 (Toll)

Replay: A webcast replay of the conference call will be available on the investor relations website for one year.

Webcast: https://ir.uipath.com

About UiPath

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is on a mission to uplevel knowledge work so more people can work more creatively, collaboratively, and strategically. The AI-powered UiPath Business Automation Platform combines the leading robotic process automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities to understand, automate, and operate end-to-end processes, offering unprecedented time-to-value. For organizations that need to evolve to survive and thrive through increasingly changing times, UiPath is The Foundation of Innovation™. For more information, visit www.uipath.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact
Kelsey Turcotte

Investor.relations@uipath.com
UiPath

Media Contact
Toni Iafrate

PR@uipath.com
UiPath

