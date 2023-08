UiPath Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced it will report financial results for its fiscal second quarter 2024 ended July 31, 2023 after the market closes on Wednesday, September 6, 2023. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company’s financial results at 5:00 pm ET.

UiPath Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call



When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023



Time: 5:00 pm ET



Conference ID: 13740527



Live Call: 1-877-407-8309 (US/Canada Toll-Free) or 1-201-689-8057 (Toll)



Replay: A webcast replay of the conference call will be available on the investor relations website for one year.



Webcast: https://ir.uipath.com

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is on a mission to uplevel knowledge work so more people can work more creatively, collaboratively, and strategically. The AI-powered UiPath Business Automation Platform combines the leading robotic process automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities to understand, automate, and operate end-to-end processes, offering unprecedented time-to-value. For organizations that need to evolve to survive and thrive through increasingly changing times, UiPath is The Foundation of Innovation™. For more information, visit www.uipath.com.

