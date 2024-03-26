UiPath Announces FedRAMP® Authorization for Its Automation Cloud™ Public Sector

UiPath helps U.S. federal government digitize and transform operations through secure AI and automation offerings

As an authorized provider of AI-powered automation within FedRAMP, UiPath offers public sector agencies a viable and secure method to achieve digital modernization imperatives. UiPath enables government employees to deliver improved citizen services, modernize IT and other functions for digital resilience, digitize data, automate processes, and deploy in the cloud. UiPath AI and automation solutions are already securely increasing accuracy, capacity, and resilience in U.S. federal agencies, U.S. state governments, and hundreds of international public sector organizations.

“Our FedRAMP authorized status is a significant achievement which will allow more public sector organizations to enhance their operations through the power of AI and automation,” said Mike Daniels, Senior Vice President of Public Sector at UiPath. “UiPath provides the ease and flexibility of a secure and compliant cloud-based automation platform, the combination of Generative AI and Specialized AI, and the agility and speed of end-to-end automation. With UiPath’s leading business automation platform, public sector agencies can put intelligence to work to streamline processes, eliminate errors, and deliver better experiences to government employees and citizens.”

Available on the FedRAMP Marketplace, the UiPath Business Automation Platform can be used to securely and transparently process data, speed operations, and empower government workers. UiPath offers FedRAMP-certified core management, governance, analytics, idea capture and management, and support for self-hosted automations on-premises or in the cloud. UiPath also offers public sector agencies continuous testing capabilities for apps and automations.

UiPath Automation Cloud is a SaaS offering that makes it easy for customers to deploy, operate, and scale their digital workforce, and add an increasing number of services directly from the Automation Cloud with no local infrastructure. It offers the UiPath platform as a service and supports hybrid scenarios with client components for Robots and Studio.

The UiPath AI Trust Layer helps assure customers their data is diligently safeguarded as they use new UiPath GenAI experiences. The UiPath AI Trust Layer extends the same level of security and control that UiPath provides across all its offerings and AI-based services to GenAI models and tools to tackle diverse business challenges more easily with AI and automation.

“UiPath is best positioned to improve public sector modernization because of our expertise in discovering automation opportunities, rapidly deploying automations that seamlessly connect people and systems, and operating mission-critical automation programs at high scale. We are a trusted, reliable partner delivering secure automation in the cloud for faster, secure, and cost-efficient workflows,” Daniels said.

FedRAMP is a government-wide program that promotes the adoption of secure cloud services across the federal government by providing a standardized approach to security and risk assessment for cloud technologies and federal agencies. The program seeks to reduce duplicative efforts, inconsistencies, and cost inefficiencies, and establish a public-private partnership to promote innovation and the advancement of more secure information technologies. FedRAMP is codified as the authoritative, standardized approach to security assessment and authorization for cloud computing products and services that process unclassified federal information.

UiPath Automation Cloud Public Sector is available to public sector customers. For more information, please contact uspublicsector@uipath.com. To learn more about UiPath solutions for the public sector, please visit here.

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is on a mission to uplevel knowledge work so more people can work more creatively, collaboratively, and strategically. The AI-powered UiPath Business Automation Platform combines the leading robotic process automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities to understand, automate, and operate end-to-end processes, offering unprecedented time-to-value. For organizations that need to evolve to survive and thrive through increasingly changing times, UiPath is The Foundation of Innovation™.

