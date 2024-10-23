UiPath Announces 2024 AI25 Award Winners

Annual awards program recognizes the most innovative customer successes of AI and automation using UiPath

NEW YORK and LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation and AI software company, today announced the winners of its UiPath AI25 Awards program. The annual program recognizes the 25 most innovative UiPath customers using AI and automation as a strategic change enabler to accelerate bigger and bolder business outcomes. The 25 winning organizations were honored on-stage at UiPath FORWARD, UiPath’s annual gathering of global AI and automation experts and practitioners.





The UiPath AI25 Awards acknowledge customers using AI and automation to supercharge productivity; transform customer and employee experiences; deliver substantial return on investment; and support exceptional business results. Customers worldwide submitted applications detailing how they have used AI and automation to redefine what’s possible—not just in business, but in the ways we work and live.

The 25 winners were selected by a panel of expert judges for effectively articulating the business drivers, implementation, and results of their AI and automation journey with UiPath.

The 2024 class of AI25 Award winners is:

50Hertz/Elia

AGS Health

Banco Azteca

Baylor Scott & White

Beko Corporate

CareSource

Cathay Pacific Airways

Chartered Accountants Ireland

Classic Collision

CSL Behring

Deluxe

Eureko Sigorta

EnerjiSA

La Française des Jeux (FDJ)

GCash

Greenpoint

IAG GBS

U.S. multinational technology company that designs, manufactures, and sells computer components and related products

Leading global healthcare company

Omega Healthcare

Origin Energy

Outbrain

Schulz & Partner Rechtsanwälte

Şişecam

Sweco

“AI and automation are redefining what’s possible in business and in the way we work. We are proud to recognize the UiPath AI25 award honorees for demonstrating the innovative ways they are using AI and automation to drive strategic change across the enterprise and achieve superior business outcomes.” said Daniel Dines, Chief Executive Officer at UiPath. “The AI25 winners are showcasing every day in their businesses the unique ways in which AI and automation are helping them to be more agile, to drive cost savings and greater operational efficiency, and to create increased employee and customer satisfaction. We are excited to be their AI partner, and we look forward to working together to achieve outstanding results with the UiPath Business Automation Platform.”

About UiPath

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) develops AI technology that mirrors human intelligence with ever-increasing sophistication, transforming how businesses operate, innovate, and compete. The UiPath Platform™ accelerates the shift toward a new era of agentic automation—one where agents, robots, people, and models integrate seamlessly to enable autonomous processes and smarter decision making. With a focus on security, accuracy, and resiliency, UiPath is committed to shaping a world where AI enhances human potential and revolutionizes industries. For more information, visit www.uipath.com.

Contacts

Media Contact



UiPath



pr@uipath.com

Investor Relations Contact



UiPath



investor.relations@uipath.com