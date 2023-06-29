Uhuru Joins Top International Companies as Members of Future Investment Initiative (“FII”) Institute

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Uhuru Corporation is pleased to announce that it has become members of Future Investment Initiative (“FII”) Institute, a global non-profit organization from Saudi Arabia to the world with one pressing agenda: Impact on Humanity. Driven by data, FII Institute fosters great minds from around the world to turn ideas into real-world solutions and actions in four critical areas: Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotics, Education, Healthcare and Sustainability.









The FII Institute was established in 2019 and is funded by its strategic partners including its founding partner, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), which is Saudi Arabia’s premier sovereign wealth fund, as well as its Vision Partner, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment, and international strategic partners like Aramco, EMAAR, HSBC, NEOM, Red Sea Global, SoftBank Vision Fund, and Standard Chartered.

FII Institute’s international members are changemakers, coming from a variety of industries, sectors, and backgrounds, to gather under the Institute’s “XCHANGE” pillar during its annual FII flagship conference and regional PRIOIRTY summits to discuss global issues, investment, and business opportunities in Saudi Arabia and beyond. Further, guided by experts and partnered with esteemed academia, FII Institute’s THINK pillar pursues thought leadership in the service of humanity with its publications and initiatives. Finally, its ACT pillar catalyzes leading innovations aligned with its ESG principles to ensure these ideas to make it out of that lab and into the real world, where they can be deployed in the service of all.

Richard Attias, CEO of FII Institute noted, “We are delighted to welcome members to FII Institute. Each member brings unique expertise, strategies and thought leadership, crucial to supporting our mission. Our members come from leading international organizations and have expressed their eagerness to join the movement – coming together to make an Impact on Humanity.”

With the philosophy of “creating a sustainable society through technology and outside-the-box thinking,” Uhuru supports and promotes digital transformation (DX) and data utilization by companies and society, and is also involved in smart city projects.

Through its membership in FII Institute, Uhuru will strengthen its international collaboration, share its capabilities with the member network, and work toward the realization of a sustainable world for all.

About Uhuru ( https://uhuru.co.jp/en/ ):

Based on our corporate philosophy “Create a sustainable society with technology and outside the box thinking”, Uhuru supports and promotes digital transformation (DX) and data utilization by businesses and society. We provide one-stop access to services such as consulting, and system development based on our in-house products and solutions for edge devices and the cloud. To go beyond the framework of corporate activities and make DX for localities and industries happen, we are working on R&D in the domain of IoT + blockchain while advocating ways to introduce and standardize a system for trusted data distribution, an essential factor for smart cities and supply chains.

