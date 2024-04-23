Udemy Named to TIME’s Inaugural List of the World’s Top EdTech Companies in 2024

Ranked no. 78 on TIME’s first list honoring innovative and impactful edtech companies

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY), a leading online skills marketplace and learning platform, today announced its inclusion in TIME’s inaugural list of the World’s Top EdTech Companies. This prestigious award is presented by TIME and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, and honors companies producing innovative educational technologies and services.





“Education is a powerful resource, and at Udemy, we believe that everyone, everywhere deserves to have access to it,” said Greg Brown, President and CEO at Udemy. “Today, skills are the new currency, and through our robust learning marketplace––which offers personalized, immersive learning experiences for individuals and organizations––learners are able to gain the skills they need to remain agile and competitive. We’re thrilled that TIME has recognized Udemy for its ongoing commitment to transform lives through learning.”

TIME’s World’s Top EdTech Companies list awards companies focused on developing educational technologies, products, or services. Using high-quality data gathered by Statista and its data partners, TIME ranked companies across two key categories:

Financial strength: revenue, funding data, and company disclosures were analyzed.

Industry impact: quality and impact of the product of service portfolio, and the quality and value of the company’s intellectual property were analyzed.

Udemy’s learning marketplace enables more than 75,000 instructors to develop, distribute, and enhance the freshest content to reach Udemy’s global audience of more than 69 million learners. The highest-quality marketplace content is curated for Udemy Business, Udemy’s enterprise SaaS platform. Udemy Business enables nearly 16,000 companies around the world to offer engaging and effective on-demand learning for all employees, immersive laboratory-style learning for tech teams, and cohort-based learning focused on leadership development.

About Udemy

Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY) transforms lives through learning by providing flexible and effective skills development and validation. Through the Udemy Intelligent Skills Platform and its community of instructors, millions of learners gain expertise in a wide range of technical and professional skills – from generative AI to leadership. The Udemy marketplace provides learners with thousands of up-to-date courses in dozens of languages, offering a variety of solutions to achieve their goals. Udemy Business empowers enterprises to offer on-demand learning for all employees, immersive learning for tech teams, and cohort learning for leaders. Udemy Business customers include FenderⓇ, Glassdoor, On24, The World Bank and Volkswagen. Udemy is headquartered in San Francisco with hubs in Denver, USA; Ankara and Istanbul, Türkiye; Dublin, Ireland; Melbourne, Australia; and Gurugram, India.

