UCL Swift Acquires Accurate Connections, Inc., Enhancing Connectivity Solutions for the Datacom and Telecom Industries

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UCL Swift, a global leader in high-precision fiber optic termination products and connectivity solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Accurate Connections, Inc. (ACI). ACI is a leading manufacturer of custom fiber optic and copper cable assemblies for the datacom and telecom industries. This strategic acquisition strengthens UCL Swift’s product portfolio, expands its manufacturing capabilities, and reinforces its commitment to providing innovative, reliable, and efficient connectivity solutions to customers nationwide. ACI will now be known as UCL Connections, a subsidiary of UCL Swift, Carrollton, TX.





Founded in 1982, UCL Swift has built a reputation for engineering cutting-edge optical fiber termination products and tools that meet the demands of a rapidly evolving telecommunications landscape. With the acquisition of ACI, UCL Swift will leverage ACI’s expertise in custom cable assemblies and its just-in-time manufacturing methods, which allow for fast, flexible, and cost-effective order fulfillment with no minimum order requirements, no dropship penalties, and no blanket order requirements.

“We are excited to welcome Accurate Connections to the UCL Swift family,” said Brad Everette, General Manager for UCL Swift North America. “This acquisition is a significant milestone for our company as we continue to innovate and lead in the connectivity space. Accurate Connections’ reputation for quality, flexibility, and reliability perfectly aligns with our mission to provide the best possible products and customer service to our customers. Together, we will enhance our ability to meet the growing demands of the datacom and telecom industries.”

Accurate Connections, based in Plano, Texas, has been a trusted provider of fiber optic and copper cable assemblies for more than 20 years. The company’s commitment to quality is demonstrated by its ISO 9001 certification, and its products are 100% tested, with serialized test results provided for all fiber optic assemblies. ACI’s comprehensive product range, including custom-made cable assemblies and a wide selection of stocked cables, connectors, and adapters, will complement UCL Swift’s existing offerings, allowing the combined company to deliver even more comprehensive solutions to its customers. Peggy Kovling, President and CEO of ACI said, “We are very excited to be joining the UCL Swift family and look forward to leveraging their market presence, brand recognition and reputation to further grow our footprint in the marketplace.”

By integrating ACI’s advanced manufacturing capabilities and expertise in custom solutions, UCL is well-positioned to lead the market in delivering state-of-the-art connectivity solutions that save time, reduce costs, and improve reliability.

Learn more about UCL Swift at uclswiftna.com and more about UCL Connections at uclconnections.com.

