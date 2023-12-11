UBS expands Wealth Management capabilities in Arizona, unveils new offices in Phoenix and Scottsdale

UBS expands its Phoenix office to over 24,000 square feet and will open a new office location in North Scottsdale

Seven financial advisors in the region completed advanced training and received industry certifications to support business owners and UHNW investors

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BusinessPlanning—UBS today announced it will be increasing its real estate footprint in both Phoenix and Scottsdale, Arizona to meet the growing demand for wealth management services in the state. In Phoenix, the firm will now occupy over 24,000 square feet of the Esplanade IV, located at 2575 E. Camelback Road. In North Scottsdale, the firm opened a brand-new office location on November 17 in Kierland Commons, located at 14624 N. Scottsdale Road.





As part of UBS’s efforts to provide clients with best-in-class service and advice, seven of the firm’s Arizona-based financial advisors have completed advanced training and accreditation focused specifically on addressing the sophisticated needs of business owners and ultra-high net worth (UHNW) clients.

“We’re excited to expand our real estate footprint in Arizona to support our growing client base in this important region,” said Shawn Bernhard, Market Director for UBS in Arizona. “Our advisors are dedicated to providing outstanding service and financial advice to families, business owners and investors, and with this additional advanced training and accreditation we can further support our clients’ evolving and complex financial needs.”

Two UBS Phoenix-based financial advisors, Jeoffrey H. Wasson, CEPA® and Scott D. MacDonald, CPWA®, have successfully completed the rigorous UBS Private Wealth Management training program, which focuses on the specialized knowledge, advice and solutions needed to serve UHNW investors that have more than ten million in investible assets. This program certifies them as Private Wealth Advisors who can provide wealth management advice, advanced resources, and philanthropic planning for UHNW multigenerational families and family offices, founders, entrepreneurs, and corporate executives.

Five of the firm’s advisors have completed the Exit Planning Institute’s Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA) Program, an executive MBA-style program that trains and certifies experienced financial advisors in the field of exit planning for business owners. With these newly-certified advisors – Shawn Bernhard, Market Director for Arizona; Dipen Patel, Financial Advisor, Phoenix; Joey DeMichele, Financial Advisor, Phoenix; Aaron Rottenstein, Financial Advisor, Tucson; and Robert Lehnhardt, Financial Advisor, Tucson – UBS now has eight CEPA advisors in the Arizona market. Previously certified CEPA advisors in Arizona include Jeff Wasson, Ryan Moore, and Eric Franz.

