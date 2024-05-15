Ubitus K.K. to Showcase at VivaTech 2024, Highlighting Innovations in AIGC and Cloud Gaming

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Ubitus K.K. (hereinafter Ubitus), a leading cloud gaming technology provider, is thrilled to announce its participation in Viva Technology 2024, Europe’s biggest startup and tech event, taking place from May 22nd to May 25th at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. Visitors can explore Ubitus’ innovative solutions at Booth D38 in the TTA Pavilion, Hall 1, where you can express your creativity through Ubitus’ AI solutions.





Innovative Demonstrations at the Ubitus Booth

Ubitus is excited to showcase its AI technologies that increase creativity and productivity for everyone, including the debut of Ubi-chan in French and UbiArt, its visual art AI generative tool. Ubi-chan, Ubitus’ AI V-tuber, will engage with attendees, providing an interactive experience that highlights the capabilities of AI in entertainment. Additionally, Ubitus will unveil UbiArt at the event, featuring unique “local style models” like the Taiwan Night Market, demonstrating the versatile applications of its technology in creating culturally rich digital art.

Keynote Speeches by CEO Wesley Kuo

Cloud vs Console: The Future of Gaming Platforms



Highlighting Ubitus’ involvement, CEO Wesley Kuo will take the stage as an official speaker at VivaTech. Wesley Kuo is scheduled to present on “Cloud vs Console: The Future of Gaming Platforms” on May 23, from 9:45 AM to 10:30 AM on Stage 2. His speech session with Michael Fan, partner of Galaxy Interactive, and Joe Tidy, Cyber Correspondent of BBC News will address crucial topics in the gaming industry, discussing the transformative potential of cloud technology over traditional console platforms, impacts on market dynamics, the benefits of subscription-based models, and the implications for data privacy and game diversity. For more details on the session, please visit: https://vivatechnology.com/sessions/4a3a33b1-f2f0-ee11-aaf0-000d3a2b945f.

Introduction to Ubitus’ AI Solutions



In addition, Wesley Kuo will deliver a second presentation on the main stage in the TTA Pavilion(Booth D38) at 2 PM on the same day, focusing on Ubitus’ AI-driven initiatives.

Ubitus’ participation in VivaTech 2024 showcases its commitment to innovation and its role in shaping the future of digital entertainment and AI applications. By introducing AI solutions like Ubi-chan, who will engage visitors in French, and UbiArt, which captures the essence of local cultures, showcasing the vibrant Taiwanese food culture, Ubitus is set to make a significant impact at this global tech event.

Join us at Viva Technology 2024 to experience the future of technology with Ubitus’ innovative solutions. We look forward to welcoming you to our booth and sharing our vision for a connected world. For more information, please visit Ubitus K.K. website.

About Ubitus K.K.

Ubitus K.K. is a technology company that specializes in cloud solutions, GPU virtualization technology, and cloud streaming platform. Our focus is on delivering exceptional cloud and artificial intelligence services.

Leveraging the power of GPUs, Ubitus has developed multiple AI solutions, including UbiGPT (Taiwan LLM), Ubi Anchor (AI anchor), Ubi-chan (AI character), and UbiArt (image generation software). Ubitus is committed to delivering tailor-made solutions designed to meet the diverse requirements of customers in various industries. Our goal is to seamlessly incorporate a range of AI applications into distinctive situations, ensuring a customized approach for each use case.

Ubitus’ cloud gaming solution enables users to enjoy AAA gaming experiences across devices with just an internet connection. Through our comprehensive Game Development Kit (GDK), we offer patented technology for rapid deployment, catering towards international clients that are interested in cloud gaming, including console gaming platforms, telecom operators, and game developers.

For Metaverse solutions, Ubitus possesses extensive global cloud deployment experience via GameCloud® technology offerings. Ubitus is able to stream interactive media content for platform operators and digital content developers on multi-devices, which offers users an immersive experience that accelerates metaverse popularization.

