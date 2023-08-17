Home Business Wire Uber CEO to Participate in Fireside Chat Hosted by Goldman Sachs
Business Wire

Uber CEO to Participate in Fireside Chat Hosted by Goldman Sachs

di Business Wire

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) today announced that Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO, will participate in a keynote at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference on Thursday, September 7. Mr. Khosrowshahi is scheduled to appear at 10:50am PT (1:50pm ET).


An audio webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations section of the Uber website at http://investor.uber.com.

About Uber

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 42 billion trips later, we’re building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

investor@uber.com

Media Contact:

press@uber.com

Articoli correlati

HubSpot Announces Andrew Anagnost Joins Board of Directors

Business Wire Business Wire -
CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HubSpot, a leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform, announced today that Andrew Anagnost, President and CEO at...
Continua a leggere

Technosylva Expands Executive Team to Meet Rising Demand for Wildfire Risk Mitigation

Business Wire Business Wire -
LA JOLLA, Calif. & LEON, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Technosylva, the leading provider of wildfire science and technology solutions, announced today that...
Continua a leggere

Media Alert: BrainChip Chair Antonio J. Viana Addresses Investors in Two-Part Investor Podcast

Business Wire Business Wire -
LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php