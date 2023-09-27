Uber Announces New Chief Financial Officer

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) today announced that Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah will join the company as Chief Financial Officer on November 13, 2023.





Mr. Mahendra-Rajah is currently Chief Financial Officer of Analog Devices (ADI). At ADI, he set financial strategy and oversaw the company’s global finance organization, with responsibility for financial management, planning, controls, and reporting. Prior to joining ADI, he was Chief Financial Officer of WABCO Holdings Inc., a global supplier of commercial vehicle technologies. He previously served as Division CFO and in other financial leadership roles at Applied Materials, Visa, and United Technologies.

Mr. Mahendra-Rajah holds a B.S. in chemical engineering from the University of Michigan, an M.S. in engineering from Johns Hopkins University, and an M.B.A. from the Krannert School of Management at Purdue University. He also serves on the board of directors of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company.

“ Prashanth is an incredibly skilled and dynamic finance executive, with decades of experience across a variety of complex industries,” said Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO. “ I’m confident he’ll be able to help us deliver even more innovation and efficiency as we continue this next phase of profitable growth.”

“ I’m delighted to join Uber, one of the world’s most iconic technology companies, at such a promising moment in its journey,” said Mr. Mahendra-Rajah. “ I couldn’t be more excited for the road ahead.”

