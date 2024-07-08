UAS Drone Corp. Advancing Commercial Activity Following Successful Pilot Completion for IC Drone with IEC

The company is working to expand its services globally following the successful pilot with IEC which demonstrated efficiency and safety.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UAS Drone Corp. (the “Company”) (OTCQB: USDR), a leader in robotics technology and drone solutions, today announced that it is advancing its commercial activity, following the successful completion of the pilot program for its IC Drone with the Israel Electric Corporation (IEC).

On August 15, 2022, the Company signed an agreement with the IEC to provide drone-enabled systems for the maintenance of electric utility cable insulators. In October 2023, the Company successfully fulfilled its obligations under this agreement, demonstrating the efficiency and safety of its IC Drone in real-world conditions. Now, the Company is working to expand its services globally and plans to offer insulation maintenance and washing services to electrical companies worldwide, either independently or in collaboration with strategic partners.

Yossef Balucka, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented: “Our advancement towards commercial activity marks an important milestone for the Company. As shown by the successful completion of the pilot program with the IEC, our innovative solutions not only enhance safety and efficiency but also promote environmental sustainability by reducing water usage. We are excited about the business potential embodied in our technology and believe it will significantly benefit electrical utility companies around the globe.”

The Company’s IC Drone, first announced in August 2022, is a first-of-its-kind robotic, drone-enabled system for cleaning electric utility insulators. The unique system, based on the Company’s advanced intellectual property and know-how, integrates algorithms, autonomous systems, and robotic technologies used in mission-critical applications. Compared to traditional methods like tanker trucks or helicopters, the IC Drone offers increased safety, enhanced ease and efficiency of maintenance, significant reductions in water usage (conserving natural resources), and cost reductions of tens of percent per insulator/electric pole.

