U. S. Steel Featured on Tomorrow’s World Today®

U. S. Steel to be featured on the sixth season of the Emmy-nominated series Tomorrow’s World Today®. The episode is scheduled to premiere September 16th on Science Channel.

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Filmed at United States Steel Corporation’s (NYSE: X) (“U. S. Steel”) Research & Technology Center in Munhall, Pennsylvania and Big River Steel Works in Osceola, Arkansas, the episode provides a comprehensive exploration of sustainable steel production methods, with a specific focus on the creation of steel for electric vehicles.









Tomorrow’s World Today® has long been celebrated for its dedication to showcasing groundbreaking innovations and technologies that shape the future. In collaboration with U. S. Steel, this episode offers an exclusive glimpse into the innovative technologies and sustainable initiatives shaping the future of steel.

“ Through cutting-edge research and the latest achievements in sustainable steelmaking, we are creating solutions that are good for people and the planet,” said Daniel R. Brown, U. S. Steel’s Senior Vice President – Advanced Technology Steelmaking and Chief Operating Officer for Big River Steel Works. “ We are excited to showcase our state-of-the-art facilities and commitment to developing steel for the future in this episode.”

“ U. S. Steel’s advancements in steel production for EVs exemplify a remarkable stride towards a cleaner and more sustainable transportation landscape,” said Jude Michaels, Executive Producer of Tomorrow’s World Today. “ Their initiatives are not only revolutionizing the steel industry but also contributing significantly to the global effort to combat climate change.”

Click here to view the episode trailer.

About U. S. Steel

Founded in 1901, United States Steel Corporation is a leading steel producer. With an unwavering focus on safety, the Company’s customer-centric Best for All® strategy is advancing a more secure, sustainable future for U. S. Steel and its stakeholders. With a renewed emphasis on innovation, U. S. Steel serves the automotive, construction, appliance, energy, containers, and packaging industries with high value-added steel products such as U. S. Steel’s proprietary XG3™ advanced high-strength steel. The Company also maintains competitively advantaged iron ore production and has an annual raw steelmaking capability of 22.4 million net tons. U. S. Steel is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with world-class operations across the United States and in Central Europe. For more information, please visit www.ussteel.com.

About Tomorrow’s World Today®

Tomorrow’s World Today is a dynamic series that explores the latest advancements and innovations shaping our world. Featuring experts across various industries, the show delves into a wide array of captivating topics, including sustainable technologies, revolutionary medical breakthroughs, environmental conservation, and more. Tomorrow’s World Today goes beyond the surface to uncover the stories behind transformative ideas and solutions that are redefining the way we live, work, and interact with our world. In conjunction with the television show, the Tomorrow’s World Today website serves as an invaluable online resource for those passionate about staying informed on the latest developments in innovation and sustainability. The website features exclusive content, behind-the-scenes insights, in-depth articles, and interviews with thought leaders who are driving positive change across the globe. For more information about Tomorrow’s World Today, please visit www.tomorrowsworldtoday.com.

