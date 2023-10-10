U.S. SMBs Outspend Large Enterprises in Tech – Discover the Future with “2023-2028 U.S. SMB Broadband Subscriber Forecast” – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amid revelations that Small and Midsize Businesses (SMBs) in the US now represent an impressive 44 percent of the nation’s GDP, ResearchandMarkets.com has added the “2023-2028 U.S. SMB Broadband Subscriber Forecast” to its offering. This timely research report promises a comprehensive insight into how SMBs will navigate the rapidly evolving broadband landscape over the next five years.





Key Product Features:

In-depth measurement of primary broadband internet subscriptions connecting the nation’s small, medium and mid-market firms.

Detailed breakdown by technology, including cable modem, FTTP, DSL, satellite, and fixed wireless access.

Insight into enterprise-grade connectivity solutions such as dedicated internet access (DIA), Managed Ethernet, and T-1 data services.

Matt Davis, Principal Analyst, foresees a significant shift in the broadband market, predicting, “The broadband market is about to hit a period of turbulence we haven’t seen in a long time – driven by choice and investment.”

The Post-Covid “New Normal”:

With the post-Covid era marking a watershed moment for the broadband landscape, the concept of “Choice” + “Investment” = Disruption underscores the report. SMBs are expected to benefit from the vast choice brought by fixed wireless access (FWA) internet, bolstered by 5G investments. With key initiatives from major mobile providers, what was once considered a peripheral solution now takes centre stage.

Couple this with the “Investment” in the extensive fiber broadband expansion, and the U.S. business broadband scenario is on the brink of massive transformation. The introduction of the 2022 Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD Program) amplifies the momentum of fiber broadband deployment across the nation.

Forecasting a Broadband Revolution:

Despite a temporary setback in 2020 due to the pandemic, SMBs are poised for a resurgence. This forecast acknowledges the inevitability of broadband connectivity for business locales, highlighting the competitive battle between broadband technologies to capture market share. As the report suggests, beneath the calm exterior lies a turbulent, disruptive struggle for subscribers.

A Must-Have for Entrepreneurs and Managers:

In an era where 37% of SMB owners express concerns over economic factors such as inflation, and with many considering reducing their tech spends, this report provides invaluable direction. It helps business entrepreneurs and managers decipher the best broadband choices for their firms, ensuring they remain competitive and resilient in a challenging economic environment.

Entrepreneurs and business managers will find the “2023-2028 U.S. SMB Broadband Subscriber Forecast” not just an informative guide but an essential toolkit in their decision-making process, ensuring they are best placed to navigate the technology shifts ahead.

With the increasing significance of SMBs in the US economy, and the impending broadband revolution, make sure you’re armed with the insights and predictions this report offers. Stay ahead of the curve and secure your company’s future in the broadband domain.

For a deep dive into the future of U.S. SMB broadband, visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bxqyx6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900