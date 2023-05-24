U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm and U.S. Senator Mark Kelly Visit Li-Cycle’s Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Facility in Arizona

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) (“Li-Cycle” or the “Company”), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and the leading lithium-ion battery recycler in North America, was honoured to host U.S. Secretary of Energy, Jennifer Granholm, and U.S. Senator, Mark Kelly, at the Company’s lithium-ion battery recycling facility located in Gilbert, Arizona.





During the visit, Secretary Granholm and Senator Kelly were joined by Li-Cycle’s co-founder and CEO, Ajay Kochhar, as they toured Li-Cycle’s Spoke facility and observed lithium-ion batteries being recycled through Li-Cycle’s patented submerged shredding process. Li-Cycle’s Arizona Spoke utilizes technology to directly process full electric vehicle (EV) batteries and energy storage batteries. The leaders discussed the importance of Li-Cycle’s safe and environmentally friendly Spoke & Hub Technologies™, which play a key role in building a cleaner, domestic lithium-ion battery supply chain in the U.S.

“ The Biden-Harris administration has a vision for a clean energy economy that is powered by American workers, innovators, and entrepreneurs,” said Secretary Jennifer Granholm, U.S. Department of Energy. “ Companies like Li-Cycle are helping to strengthen our energy security and advance the next generation of battery manufacturing and recycling technologies – bringing Arizona and the nation one step closer to reaching our climate goals.”

“ Clean energy leaders like Li-Cycle are bringing jobs back to states like Arizona and reducing our reliance on foreign sources of the critical minerals that power our modern economy,” said U.S. Senator of Arizona, Mark Kelly. “ I appreciate the opportunity to see their technology firsthand alongside Secretary Granholm and look forward to continuing the work to boost our clean energy manufacturing and production.”

“ We were excited to have hosted Secretary Granholm and Senator Kelly at our Spoke recycling facility in Arizona,” said Ajay Kochhar, co-founder and CEO of Li-Cycle. “ The southwestern region of the U.S. is experiencing rapid growth as part of North America’s broader battery supply chain, and we look forward to continuing to utilize our patented technology to sustainably recycle lithium-ion batteries in the region. Arizona provides significant opportunities for Li-Cycle as the state continues to lead as a clean technology hub and leading battery marketplace. We are excited to continue supporting local jobs and the growth of Arizona’s clean tech industry.”

Li-Cycle’s Arizona Spoke commenced operations in May 2022 and has total processing capacity of 18,0001 tonnes of lithium-ion battery material per year, with permitted future expansion potential, including flexibility to expand with a second main line. In addition to being a strategic location for Li-Cycle’s Spoke, close to commercial customers for the sustainable supply of battery materials, Gilbert has a highly talented work force and existing infrastructure that benefits the Company’s operations. Li-Cycle continues to strengthen its working relationships with the local community, partnering with several organizations, such as the Arizona Commerce Authority, the Greater Phoenix Economic Council, and many more. Li-Cycle employs approximately 45 people in Arizona.

Li-Cycle recently received a conditional commitment for a loan of $375 million from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing program to support the development of its first Hub (“Rochester Hub”) resource recovery facility, which is under development in Rochester, New York. The Company is on track to close the transaction in mid-2023.

The Rochester Hub is on track to start commissioning in late 2023. The facility is designed to process up to 35,000 tonnes of black mass per year, including black mass generated by the Arizona Spoke, sufficient for up to 225,000 electric vehicles. In addition to the production of battery-grade nickel and cobalt sulphate, the Rochester Hub is expected to be the first source of recycled battery-grade lithium carbonate in North America.

About Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.

Li-Cycle (NYSE: LICY) is on a mission to leverage its innovative Spoke & Hub Technologies™ to provide a customer-centric, end-of-life solution for lithium-ion batteries, while creating a secondary supply of battery-grade materials. Lithium-ion rechargeable batteries are increasingly powering our world in automotive, energy storage, consumer electronics, and other industrial and household applications. The world needs improved technology and supply chain innovations to better manage battery manufacturing waste and end-of-life batteries and to meet the rapidly growing demand for critical and scarce battery-grade raw materials through a closed-loop solution. For more information, visit https://li-cycle.com/.

1 Total processing capacity includes main line and ancillary processing.

