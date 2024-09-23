Home Business Wire U.S. SEC Chair Gary Gensler Confirmed as a Keynote Speaker at Money20/20...
U.S. SEC Chair Gary Gensler Confirmed as a Keynote Speaker at Money20/20 USA

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Money20/20, the world’s leading fintech show, and the place where money does business, today unveils Gary Gensler, Chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), will join a session at Money20/20 USA held in Las Vegas at The Venetian Resort on Oct. 27-30, 2024. His virtual fireside chat will be held on Monday, October 28 at 11:40 a.m. PST.


Gary Gensler was sworn into office to serve as Chair of the U.S. SEC on April 17, 2021. Gensler was formerly chair of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, leading the Obama Administration’s reform of the $400 trillion swaps market. He was also senior advisor to U.S. Senator Paul Sarbanes in writing the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, and was undersecretary of the Treasury for Domestic Finance and assistant secretary of the Treasury from 1997-2001.

In addition to Gensler, the speaker lineup features top industry names including; Lynn Martin, President of the New York Stock Exchange; Gary Cohn, Vice Chairman at IBM; Daniela Amodei, President and Co-Founder of Anthropic; Varun Krishna, CEO of Rocket Mortgage; Frank Bisignano, Chairman, President & CEO of Fiserv, Sarah Friar, Chief Financial Officer at OpenAI and many more.

“Money20/20 highlights the crucial role of ongoing dialogue on policy and regulation in this election year. Regulatory frameworks will be key in shaping the future of financial innovation and the broader financial landscape, and we are truly honored to welcome Gary Gensler to the Money20/20 lineup,” said Scarlett Sieber, Chief Strategy and Growth Officer at Money20/20.

The evolving agenda for Money20/20 can be found here. Media attending Money20/20 USA can register for a complimentary press pass here.

About Money20/20

Launched by industry insiders in 2012, Money20/20 has rapidly become the heartbeat of the global fintech ecosystem. Over the last decade, the most innovative, fast-moving ideas and companies have driven their growth on our platform. Mastercard, Airwallex, J.P. Morgan, SHIELD, GCash, Stripe, Google, VISA, Adyen, and more make transformational deals and raise their global profile with us. Money20/20 attracts leaders from the world’s greatest banks, payments companies, VC firms, regulators, and media platforms: convening to cut industry-shaping deals, build world-changing partnerships, and unlock future-defining opportunities in Las Vegas (October 27-30, 2024), Bangkok (April 22-24, 2025), and Amsterdam (June 3-5, 2025). Money20/20 also recently launched Twentyfold, a Digital Intelligence product containing the deepest and widest repository of fintech startup data in the world. Money20/20 is where the world’s fintech leaders convene to grow their brands. Money20/20 is part of Ascential plc.

Contacts

Tina Loncaric

Global Head of PR

Money20/20

tina@money2020.com
M: +1 469 288 5556

