U.S. Navy Names Nuclear Submarine After John H. Dalton, Xactus Board Member

John Dalton served as the 70th Secretary of the Navy. The USS John H. Dalton will be a Virginia-class nuclear-powered attack submarine SSN-808. The Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro announced the submarine’s name at a ceremony at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

Quoting the United States Naval Institute, Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro said, “John Dalton served as a proud submariner and as Secretary of the Navy. He took strong and principled stands against sexual assault and harassment and oversaw the integration of female Sailors onto combat ships. The changes he drove almost 30 years ago are evident in all corners of our Navy today, with women serving on, above, and below the sea. A ship bearing his name brings strength to the crew who will undoubtedly operate it with the courage and dignity of John H. Dalton.”

“It is a real honor to work with John Dalton – he is a true visionary and we’re proud to be associated with him on our board of directors. We applaud his groundbreaking efforts to advance women in the Navy and his foresight continues to inspire change,” said Perry Steiner, Chairman and CEO of Xactus. “We are grateful for John’s leadership, and his guidance to help drive innovation and partnership at Xactus.”

After graduating from the US Naval Academy, Dalton started his career serving as a Navy submariner on the USS Blueback and the USS John C. Calhoun. After a career in both the private and public sectors, Dalton went on to become the 70th Secretary of the Navy. Dalton was previously recognized by the National Security Caucus as an International Security Leadership Award recipient, an award whose past recipients include Presidents George H.W. Bush and Ronald Reagan and former Secretaries of Defense William Perry and Caspar Weinberger. Secretary Dalton most recently served as the President of the Housing Policy Council of the Financial Services Roundtable for over 12 years. Earlier in his career, Dalton served as President of the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) and was later nominated to the Federal Home Loan Bank Board, where he served as a member and Chairman.

John Dalton recently published his memoir, At the Helm, chronicling his fascinating career and life. All author proceeds from the book are being donated equally to the US Naval Academy Foundation, the Washington National Cathedral, and Community Renewal International.

