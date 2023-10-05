U.S. Navy Awards Sev1Tech $45 Million Contract for Logistics IT Support

Sev1Tech to provide services for the Program Executive Office for Manpower, Logistics, and Business Solutions’ portfolio of essential branch operations

WOODBRIDGE, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sev1Tech, a leader in providing information technology (IT), engineering, program management, C5ISR and cybersecurity systems integration and support services, was awarded a $45 million contract with the U.S. Navy’s Program Executive Office for Manpower, Logistics and Business Solutions (PEO MLB) to provide Logistics IT integration and support (LIIS) services. Over the next five years, Sev1Tech will integrate Naval Logistics IT (LOG IT) capabilities into an end-to-end System of Systems (SoS) solution using agile and DevSecOps methodologies. These capabilities will include Naval Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (N-MRO), Naval Supply Chain Management (N-SCM), Naval Product Lifecycle Management (N-PLM), Logistics Integrated Data Environment (L-IDE), and Logistics Information Naval Connector (LINC).





Sev1Tech’s Maritime Division will assist PEO MLB in managing its portfolio of over 200 current LOG IT systems by integrating common capabilities, data, and support services to improve service performance and decrease operational costs by reducing, eliminating, and automating duplicative services, capabilities, and data sets. In addition, Sev1Tech’s highly specialized integration platform and use of agile development processes and adaptable DevSecOps architecture will support continuous modernization, integration, and migration of LOG IT systems and accelerate speed to fleet of logistics capabilities.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to accelerate Naval logistics IT modernization efforts across Navy SYSCOM and fleet end users,” noted Bob Lohfeld, CEO at Sev1Tech. “Leveraging our data integration, DevSecOps, and digital engineering expertise, our team will implement our portfolio integration solution to transform nearly 200 Navy logistics IT systems to a single, integrated Naval portfolio of systems, services and applications, deployed ashore and afloat. This capability is critical in enabling our warfighters to maintain their competitive edge and win the high-end fight.”

Sev1Tech will be responsible for supporting more than 200 afloat and ashore IT systems and applications that service over 150,000 users. The contract will ultimately support all Naval Systems Commands (SYSCOMS) and Naval Operational Forces, including ships, carriers, submarines, aviation squadrons, and expeditionary forces.

The contract will leverage Sev1Tech’s systems engineering, DevSecOps, and product support capabilities to accelerate the Navy’s ongoing Logistics IT modernization journey and enable Naval platforms, weapon systems, and associated infrastructure to be more ready, agile, efficient, and cost-effective.

