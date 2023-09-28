U.S. Latino Undergraduate Engineering Enrollment Increases by 73.6%: 2023 SHPE-LDC U.S. Latinos in Engineering and Tech Report Highlights Indispensable Role of U.S. Latinos in Engineering and Technology

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers (SHPE) and the Latino Donor Collaborative (LDC), two influential organizations committed to advancing opportunities for U.S. Latinos, have jointly unveiled the 2023 SHPE-LDC U.S. Latinos in Engineering and Tech Report. The inaugural report underscores the significant role of U.S. Latinos in engineering and tech, given their growth, labor force impact, and education achievements.





The release of the new report continues the exciting slate of programming at the 2023 L’ATTITUDE Conference, which takes place at The Fontainebleau Miami Beach from September 27 – 30. L’ATTITUDE is the largest business event in the country focused on “The New Mainstream Economy,” helping executives and business leaders understand the U.S. Latino cohort driving its growth and stay abreast of the latest economic trends and opportunities. Every year, the conference provides a national platform showcasing the economic leadership of U.S. Latinos in business, media, politics, science, and technology.

U.S. Latinos in Engineering and Tech highlights

A 73.6% Surge: U.S. Latino undergraduate engineering enrollment soared from 2010 to 2021.

The Demand: Anticipated 10.9 million STEM Job Openings by 2031.

Job Openings by 2031. Bridging the Gap: U.S. Latinos currently make up 9.4% of the engineering workforce, but participation in undergraduate engineering education has increased to 15.8%. Ongoing involvement from the Latino cohort in engineering education could help efficiently address the rising demand and shortages in the field.

Labor Force Momentum: U.S. Latinos represent 19.1% of the U.S. population but drove 73% of growth in U.S. workforce participation between 2010 and 2020, ranking the highest amongst all other major groups in the U.S. population.

SHPE, the largest organization representing Hispanics in STEM fields in the United States, conducts an annual survey to both identify member needs and capture key metrics aligned with success in STEM. The current report highlights critical findings, such as the significance of role models and mentors, opportunities for career and academic advancement, financial literacy, as well as the pressing challenges of homelessness and physical and mental health affecting SHPE’s members.

“SHPE is proud to unveil this report, highlighting the extraordinary contributions of Hispanics in engineering and tech. We recognize that fostering Hispanic talent isn’t just an opportunity; it’s a necessity for driving innovation, sustaining economic growth, and shaping the future of our nation. We’re excited to showcase how SHPE’s commitment to research is helping pave the way for a brighter, more inclusive future,” said Miguel Alemañy, SHPE’s CEO.

“Latino participation in the engineering and tech fields is critical to maintaining global competitiveness and advancement in the U.S. This report provides the clearest evidence yet that by nurturing and encouraging young people to pursue STEM educations, we will likely never complain of a shortage of qualified talent ever again,” said Ana Valdez, CEO and President of the LDC.

