U.S. Info/Cybersecurity Salary and Skills Pay Survey Report 2024: Up to the Minute Base Salary, Cash Bonus, and Relevant Skills and Certifications Pay Across 65 US Cities – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “U.S. Info/Cybersecurity Salary+Skills Pay Survey Report, 2024” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.


A complete, up-to-the-minute view of what vital Info/Cybersecurity professionals in 65 U.S. cities are earning in base salary, cash bonus, and relevant skills and certifications pay. Includes detailed long-form job descriptions for all jobs in MSWord format.

These reports are provided in Excel format. Included in each report:

  • Base salary and cash bonus
  • 10/25/50/Average/75/90 percentiles; Cash Bonus; Total Direct Cash Compensation
  • Current cash pay premiums for specific skills and certifications
  • Detailed long-form job descriptions, continuously updated

All Data Reports In Excel Format

