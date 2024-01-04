U.S. Department of Labor Selects Sayari to Combat Forced Labor

Bureau of International Labor Affairs to deploy Sayari Graph for import regulation

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sayari, a supply chain and counterparty risk intelligence company, has been selected by the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) Bureau of International Labor Affairs (ILAB) as a key partner in efforts to mitigate the use of forced labor through import regulation. After a competitive evaluation process, ILAB has chosen Sayari Graph to uncover forced labor risk in supply chains and corporate networks.





The department joins U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) as the second member of the Forced Labor Enforcement Task Force (FLETF) to select Sayari as a partner in forced labor mitigation. Led by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, FLETF is comprised of seven member agencies dedicated to ensuring that no goods made wholly or in part with forced labor are imported into the United States. As a key member of the FLETF, DOL will continue to prioritize its requirements to further expand the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) list.

“We are proud to partner with DOL to investigate suspected ties to forced labor,” said Farley Mesko, Sayari CEO and co-founder. “The level of visibility Sayari enables into complex supply chains at a time of increasing regulatory concern is unparalleled and will empower DOL to deny entities that engage in forced labor access to the U.S. economy.”

In September 2022, Sayari was awarded a $7.8 million enterprise contract from CBP to support mitigation of ongoing global supply chain risks. CBP trade enforcement and investigation teams use Sayari Graph to access commercial and risk data, including trade data from 65+ reporting countries, that help illuminate supply chains, identify deep sub-tier counterparty risk, and ensure major corporations comply with import regulations, including the UFLPA.

Sayari provides global corporate transparency and supply chain risk identification for government and industry. Its commercial risk intelligence software harvests comprehensive corporate and trade data from more than 250 jurisdictions worldwide and surfaces previously hidden risk insights in an intuitive network analysis platform.

Since its founding in 2015, Sayari has earned the trust of top financial institutions, Fortune 100 corporations, and government agencies, securing a $40M Series C in 2021. Sayari is headquartered in Washington, D.C., and its solutions are used by thousands of frontline analysts in 35 countries.

