U.S. Department of Defense Awards Medium Earth Orbit BPA to SES Space & Defense

Under the Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA), SES Space & Defense will provide the U.S. Department of Defense mission-critical communications leveraging SES’s O3b system

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SES Space & Defense, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SES, has been awarded a Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) for Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) low-latency high-throughput satellite (HTS) services. The single award BPA has a ceiling of just under USD 270 million over a five-year period.





With this contract, SES Space & Defense will continue to support U.S. DoD customers with industry-leading MEO low-latency HTS services globally. The BPA includes end-to-end MEO managed services with HTS capacity, broadband services, gateway services, monitoring and control services, satellite terminal leasing and sales, field service representative (FSR) support, training services and terrestrial backhaul.

SES Space & Defense has been providing managed services to U.S. DoD end-users through numerous Task Orders on the original MEO low-latency HTS service BPA since 2018.

“ SES Space & Defense is excited to receive this award, and we look forward to further supporting DoD users with SES’s MEO HTS capabilities,” said David Fields, SES Space & Defense President and CEO. “ The new BPA signifies the DoD’s continued interest in MEO as a cornerstone commercial satellite communications capability.”

