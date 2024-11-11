U.S. Compliance Acquires Hellman & Associates, Inc.

Creator of Compliance as a Service (CaaS) expands its presence in the Colorado market

EXCELSIOR, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–U.S. Compliance (USC), a national provider of environmental, health and safety (EHS) services, announced today that it has acquired Hellman & Associates, Inc., a regional leader in EHS consulting based in the Denver, CO area. The acquisition of a Colorado-based market leader equips USC with a launching pad for continued growth throughout the Rocky Mountain region.





USC, a platform company backed by Susquehanna Growth Equity (SGE), an entrepreneur-centric growth equity firm, employs a unique Compliance-as-a-Service (CaaS) model which is a transformational approach to EHS compliance that combines expert consulting, cloud-based software, and on-demand support to help clients achieve and sustain EHS compliance, reduce risk, and improve overall company performance. USC’s CaaS model is designed to be flexible, scalable, and cost-effective, allowing clients to focus on growing their business.

“ We are excited to welcome Hellman & Associates, Inc. to the U.S. Compliance family. This acquisition strengthens our presence in the Rocky Mountain region and accelerates our continued growth across the country. Our shared commitment to clients and team members makes this partnership an ideal fit,” said Jim Ginther, CEO, U.S. Compliance Corporation.

Hellman & Associates, Inc. was founded in 1998, by Ryan Hellman, Founder & President. Hellman & Associates, Inc. offers a wide range of EHS services, including their version of CaaS called Assured Compliance, management systems, customized training programs, auditing, regulatory compliance reporting, gas detection services, etc. They have been a market leader and reliable partner to over 140 businesses in the Rocky Mountain region.

“ This acquisition makes perfect sense for Hellman & Associates, Inc. as it allows us to leverage U.S. Compliance’s broad geographic reach, extensive resources and expertise. By joining forces, we can enhance our current business and provide even more comprehensive EHS solutions to our clients,” added Ryan Hellman.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Hennepin Partners acted as exclusive financial advisor to Hellman & Associates and Troutman Pepper served as legal counsel to U.S. Compliance.

About U.S. Compliance

U.S. Compliance is a national provider of environmental, health and safety (EHS) services that helps clients achieve and maintain compliance, reduce risk, and improve overall company performance. USC’s Compliance-as-a-Service (CaaS) model combines expert consulting in environmental and safety, cloud-based EHS management software, and ongoing support to deliver a comprehensive and cost-effective EHS solution. USC serves clients across various industries, including manufacturing, distribution, energy, and healthcare. For more information, visit www.uscompliance.com.

About Hellman & Associates, Inc.

Hellman & Associates, Inc. is a leading provider of cost-effective, subscription-based environmental, health and safety (“EHS”) compliance solutions, partnering with manufacturing, distribution and construction clients in the Rocky Mountain region to manage their risk and regulatory initiatives. For more information, visit www.ehscompliance.com.

