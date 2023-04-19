U.S. Big Data Salary + Skills Pay Survey Report, 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “U.S. Big Data Salary + Skills Pay Survey Report, 2023” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

A complete, up-to-the-minute view of what Big Data professionals in 65 U.S. cities are earning in base salary, cash bonus, and relevant skills and certifications pay. Includes detailed long-form job descriptions for all jobs in MSWord format.

These reports are provided in Excel format. Included in each report:

  • Base salary and cash bonus
  • 10/25/50/Average/75/90 percentiles; Cash Bonus; Total Direct Cash Compensation
  • Current market value pay data for specific skills and certifications
  • Detailed long-form job descriptions, continuously updated

Data collected/compiled through April 1, 2023, July 1, 2023, or October 1, 2023.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8it0t4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

