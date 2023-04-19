U.S. Big Data Salary + Skills Pay Survey Report, 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “U.S. Big Data Salary + Skills Pay Survey Report, 2023” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

A complete, up-to-the-minute view of what Big Data professionals in 65 U.S. cities are earning in base salary, cash bonus, and relevant skills and certifications pay. Includes detailed long-form job descriptions for all jobs in MSWord format.

These reports are provided in Excel format. Included in each report:

Base salary and cash bonus

10/25/50/Average/75/90 percentiles; Cash Bonus; Total Direct Cash Compensation

Current market value pay data for specific skills and certifications

Detailed long-form job descriptions, continuously updated

Data collected/compiled through April 1, 2023, July 1, 2023, or October 1, 2023.

