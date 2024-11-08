U.S. Bancorp Provides Schedule for 2026 Earnings Conference Calls

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will host conference calls to review quarterly financial results on the following dates:





First Quarter 2026 – Thursday, April 16, 2026 at 7 a.m. CT

Second Quarter 2026 – Thursday, July 16, 2026 at 7 a.m. CT

Third Quarter 2026 – Thursday, October 15, 2026 at 8 a.m. CT

Fourth Quarter 2026 – Tuesday, January 19, 2027 at 8 a.m. CT

U.S. Bancorp previously announced the timing for fourth quarter 2024 and 2025 quarterly financial results conference calls:

Fourth Quarter 2024 – Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 8 a.m. CT

First Quarter 2025 – Wednesday, April 16, 2025 at 8 a.m. CT

Second Quarter 2025 – Thursday, July 17, 2025 at 7 a.m. CT

Third Quarter 2025 – Thursday, October 16, 2025 at 8 a.m. CT

Fourth Quarter 2025 – Tuesday, January 20, 2026 at 8 a.m. CT

U.S. Bancorp will issue a detailed announcement confirming the date and time of the earnings release and conference call for that quarter, approximately two weeks before each release.

About U.S. Bank

U.S. Bancorp, with more than 70,000 employees and $686 billion in assets as of September 30, 2024, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses including consumer banking, business banking, commercial banking, institutional banking, payments and wealth management. U.S. Bancorp has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, community partnerships and customer service, including being named one of the 2024 World’s Most Ethical Companies and Fortune’s most admired superregional bank. Learn more at usbank.com/about.

