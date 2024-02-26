U.S. Autoforce Embarks on Supply Chain Transformation with Logility

AI-first Supply Chain Planning Solutions to Support Aggressive Business Growth

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–U.S. Autoforce, an industry leader in automotive service parts, selects the AI-first Logility® Digital Supply Chain Platform, to support exponential business growth. Looking to enhance their entire supply chain strategy, they have invested in multiple Logility solutions including Demand Optimization, Inventory Planning, Replenishment Planning, Supply Planning Rebalancing, and Network Optimization.





U.S. Autoforce is experiencing significant business growth, expanding to over 2.5 million database records and 65 locations across the United States. With an anticipated growth up to 4 million in the next few years, they need a solution that can maintain database and optimize their planning.

Within just a few weeks of Go-Live, Adam Verbruggen, CPIM, Director, Inventory Management for U.S. Autoforce is already seeing results from the Logility implementation. “My golden moment was how much work has come off my plate with the beginning of the month process and has ultimately saved a lot of time. What used to take days to get the forecast at the record level we wanted can now be achieved in just a few hours. It takes pressure and stress off the teams to hit deadlines and get information to the manufacturers,” said Verbruggen.

Learn more about the Logility® Digital Supply Chain Platform at www.logility.com.

About U.S. Autoforce:

U.S. AutoForce brings more than 70 years of experience as an industry leader in the distribution of tires, undercar parts, and lubricants to independent tire retailers, auto repair shops, and automotive dealerships. We deliver best-in-class customer service, extensive inventories, and value-added marketing and technology platforms to help drive sales and grow tire and automotive parts categories. To continue expanding our distribution throughout the United States, we acquired Max Finkelstein in 2022. Today, we have more than 60 distribution centers strategically placed across the nation.

About Logility

Logility’s Digital Supply Chain Platform delivers optimized demand, inventory, manufacturing, and supply plans – helping to provide executives the confidence and control to increase margins and service levels, while delivering sustainable supply chains. Designed for speed and agility, Logility’s cloud-based platform provides an innovative blend of artificial intelligence (AI) and predictive analytics to help deliver integrated planning and operations across the end-to-end supply chain. Our prescriptive approach drives team alignment for over 650 clients in 80 countries with prioritized outcomes designed to create demonstrable value. Logility is a wholly-owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA). Learn more at logility.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. References below to the Company below mean Logility, Inc. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from what is anticipated by statements made herein. These factors include, but are not limited to, technological complexity; undetected software errors; potential product liability or warranty claims; risks associated with new product development; the challenges and risks associated with integration of acquired product lines, companies and services; American Software, Inc.’s ability to satisfy in a timely manner all Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) required filings and the requirements of Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the rules and regulations adopted under that Section; as well as a number of other risk factors that could affect the Company’s future performance. For further information about risks the Company and American Software could experience as well as other information, please refer to American Software, Inc.’s current Form 10-K and other reports and documents subsequently filed with the SEC. For more information, contact: Kevin Liu, American Software, Inc., (626) 657-0013 or email kliu@amsoftware.com.

Logility® is a registered trademark of Logility, Inc. Other products mentioned in this document are registered, trademarked or service marked by their respective owners.

Contacts

Heather Coyle



Press@Logility.com