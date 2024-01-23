Home Business Wire U.S. Army Selects CACI for $382 Million Signals Intelligence and Electronic Warfare...
U.S. Army Selects CACI for $382 Million Signals Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Systems Task Order

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it won a five-year, single-award task order valued at up to $382 million to provide technology to the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Engineering and Systems Integration Directorate (ESID) Trojan Engineering and Systems Integration (ESI) Advancement of Trojan Systems (EATS). This work is part of the One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS) indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract vehicle.


“Trojan systems enable essential operational intelligence by harnessing data from the vast network of sensors across the multi-domain battlefield,” said John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our leadership in developing advanced, open architecture systems for electromagnetic spectrum operations delivers agile, rapid capabilities for the Army’s evolving mission environment.”

CACI will provide advanced software and full life cycle support for the Trojan family of systems across the Army military intelligence enterprise at all echelons. CACI will deliver and enable cutting-edge intelligence collection, processing, exploitation, and dissemination (CPED) capabilities through dynamic data fusion and adaptable software solutions to ensure information advantage for multi-domain operations.

About CACI

At CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI), our 23,000 talented and dynamic employees are ever vigilant in delivering distinctive expertise and differentiated technology to meet our customers’ greatest challenges in national security and government modernization. We are a company of good character, relentless innovation, and long-standing excellence. Our culture drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World’s Most Admired Company. CACI is a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index. For more information, visit us at www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

