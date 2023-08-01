<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire U.S. Army Approves Hypori Halo as Virtual BYOD Enterprise Capability
Business Wire

U.S. Army Approves Hypori Halo as Virtual BYOD Enterprise Capability

di Business Wire

150% license increase for Army, Army National Guard, and Army Reserve




RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ARMY–Hypori, the leading commercial solution for Department of the Army’s bring-your-own-device (BYOD) capability, announced that the U.S. Army, as part of the Remote Capable Workforce program, has approved Hypori Halo as an enterprise capability delivering secure virtual mobility to the Army, Army National Guard and Army Reserve service members.

With Hypori Halo as virtual government-furnished equipment (GFE), service members can securely access NIPRNet, email, Microsoft Teams, CAC-enabled websites and more in the cArmy cloud from their personal mobile devices with 100% user privacy and no government/Army data in transit to or at rest on the device.

After years of rigorous functional and security testing by various Department of Defense (DoD) organizations, Hypori Halo has delivered a proven zero-trust architecture capability that protects the privacy of the user while maintaining the confidentiality of government data and the integrity of their systems.

“We are ecstatic that all our efforts with the DoD and U.S. Army have led to Hypori becoming their enterprise capability,” said Jared Shepard, Hypori president and CEO. “Building and proving the value of our platform to the Army has been our top priority for the past 18 months. It’s been hard work and I’m proud of the team, but this is just the beginning. Focusing on performance, privacy and security; developing new features; enhancing the user experience and delivering exceptional customer service is how we’ll keep winning and contributing to the success of our customers and their missions.”

About Hypori

Hypori is a SaaS company delivering zero-trust access to enterprise apps and data through its product, Hypori Halo, a separate, secure virtual device accessible from any smartphone or tablet. Hypori Halo, as a virtual BYOD solution, frees regulated organizations from liability and reduces security risks with no data at rest, no data in transit and 100% separation of corporate and personal data preserving end-user privacy. Hypori Halo is an NSA Commercial Solution for Classified (CSfC) access and HIPAA-compliant product. Hypori is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) headquartered in Reston, VA, with a technology hub in Austin, TX.

Contacts

Holly Bone

VP, Marketing

holly.bone@hypori.com

Articoli correlati

Agent IQ, WBR Insights and Future Branches Share “Banking from Anywhere” Report, Highlighting Consumers’ Perspective of Digital and In-Person Experiences

Business Wire Business Wire -
Survey reveals 73% of respondents would like their FI to provide proactive advice that could improve their financial situationSAN...
Continua a leggere

Valuedynamx Announces New Pay with Points Solution to Help Brands More Effectively and Frequently Engage Loyalty Program Members

Business Wire Business Wire -
Fully digital offering allows enterprises with points- or miles- earning loyalty programs to offer participants options to redeem points...
Continua a leggere

Akkio Raises $15 Million Series A to Scale Generative Analytics and Predictive AI Platform for Businesses

Business Wire Business Wire -
Investment Accelerates Akkio’s Capabilities to Deliver a Powerful, Easy-to-Use AI Assistant to Anyone Working with DataCAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Akkio, the...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php