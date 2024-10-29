U.S. Architectural Lighting Expands AXIM Series with Square Contemporary Columns and Bollards for Outdoor Pedestrian Spaces

Nine distinct photometric distributions offer superior performance, scalability, and safety for illuminated pedestrian environments.





PALMDALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–U.S. Architectural Lighting, a leading U.S.-based manufacturer of contemporary outdoor lighting solutions, is pleased to announce the expansion of its AXIM Series with the addition of square lighted columns and bollards. These new products are designed to seamlessly integrate with modern architectural aesthetics, offering refined, contemporary designs that enhance both functionality and form in pedestrian environments.

The AXIM square columns, available in heights ranging from 3 feet to 12 feet, are ideal for pedestrian-scale applications such as parks, pathways, plazas, building entrances, and walkways. Continuing the success of the AXIM round-lighted styles, these square columns and bollards deliver a sophisticated lighting solution while providing secure, evenly distributed illumination.

Each square column in the AXIM Series is powered by U.S. Architectural Lighting’s state-of-the-art PLED® Optical System, housing 12 LEDs delivering up to 4750 lumens at 40 watts. The system offers nine distinct photometric distributions, ensuring precise light placement for a variety of design and security needs. Options for ambiance-enhancing low-luminance lenses and house-side shielding further allow for tailored lighting environments.

Performance & Versatility

The AXIM Series is designed to accommodate multiple color temperature options, including 2700K, 3000K, 4000K, and 5000K, with a minimum CRI of 70, ensuring color accuracy and consistency. These versatile columns meet the rigorous demands of outdoor lighting professionals by offering both aesthetic flexibility and superior performance across diverse environments.

Engineered for both low-voltage (120-277V, 50/60Hz) and high-voltage (347-480V, 50/60Hz) applications, the AXIM Series features a 0-10V dimmable driver and TM-21 L83-rated performance life of 100,000 hours. The luminaire drivers are UL and cUL recognized, capable of withstanding harsh conditions with a minimum operating temperature of -40°F (-40°C).

Durability & Compliance

Constructed to meet the most stringent durability and sustainability standards, the AXIM Series is BABA-compliant, making it an ideal solution for federally funded projects. Each luminaire is built with high-quality materials, featuring stainless steel hardware and optional UV-stable acrylic lensing for impact resistance. Available in a wide array of RAL colors and finishes, the AXIM Series columns and bollards can complement any architectural style.

For more details about the AXIM Series or to request product samples, visit usaltg.com/AXIM.html or contact U.S. Architectural Lighting at (661) 233-2010.

About U.S. Architectural Lighting:

Established in 1984, U.S. Architectural Lighting, a division of U.S. Pole Co., specializes in manufacturing premium site, area, and street lighting fixtures in the U.S. The company operates under two brands: Sun Valley Lighting, which focuses on traditional luminaire, pole, and base components, and U.S. Architectural Lighting, which offers contemporary lighting solutions with sleek, sophisticated designs. Both brands’ products are proudly Build America Buy America (BABA)-compliant, suitable for installation in federally funded projects.

Contacts

Brian Bloom



Falls & Co.



bbloom@fallsandco.com

216-696-0229