U.S. Architectural Lighting Adds New Wall Pack to the Pacifica™ Family of Contemporary Architectural Luminaires for Site and Area Lighting

Sculptured wall mount luminaire offers high-performance optics with superior lighting control for optimal illumination of external areas





PALMDALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–U.S. Architectural Lighting, a leading American manufacturer of contemporary area and street lighting, expanded its distinctively elegant Pacifica™ family of round form luminaires with the introduction of a sculptured wall mount that complements the design consistency of the architectural outdoor space. The new Pacifica Wall Mount luminaire features a lens-free design with precise fixture brightness control for superior photometric performance.

The Dark Sky-compliant wall mount fixture with a U0 BUG rating for specific configurations is ideal for illuminating building architecture and approaches, and pedestrian walkways near the facility. It is designed to deliver up to 7000 lumens for safety and security.

Available in five standard and two premium finishes, as well as RAL colors, the distinctly stylized wall mount luminaire has cast aluminum construction for durability and to complement the modern appearance of its Pacifica family counterparts. It comes with a highly functional wiring compartment that enables easy accessibility for installation and maintenance. The versatile fixture can easily adapt to a multitude of environments, and architectural styles.

The Pacifica family of luminaires has the U.S. Architectural PLED engineered optical system that is available with 10 photometric distributions plus house-side shielding and the Ambience™ low luminance lens versions. The optical system utilizes a micro reflector behind each LED in asymmetric distributions to enhance forward throw. The high-performance PLED system can deliver more than 150 lumens per watt. The LEDs are available in warm white (2700K and 3000K), neutral white (4000K), and cool white (5000K) with a minimum of 70 CRI. With its advanced optics and PLED™ options, the Pacifica family delivers high-level footcandles with precise directional light distributions. Each of the PLED optical modules produce a crisp, uniform light that eliminates shadows and scalloping in pathway applications.

The Pacifica family can operate reliably in temperatures down to -40°F (-40°C). The units feature a Super TGIC polyester powder coating that incorporates a four-stage pretreatment process for maximum adhesion and color retention. The topcoat is then baked at 400°F for maximum hardness and exterior durability.

The Pacifica family operates on 120-277V, 50/60Hz or 347V-480V, 50/60Hz. It comes with a limited five-year warranty with a rated performance life of 60,000 hours. For more information about the Pacifica Wall Mount, visit https://www.usaltg.com/products/wm/PAC-WM.html?zoom_highlight=PAC or call (800) 877-6537.

Established in 1984 and based in Palmdale, Calif., US Pole Co. manufactures area, site, and street lighting under two brands. Sun Valley Lighting offers a broad range of traditional luminaire/pole/base components in a large selection of finishes, while U.S. Architectural Lighting provides contemporary site and area lighting comprised of sleek, sophisticated lines. Both product lines are manufactured in the U.S. and meet the guidelines established under Build America Buy America (BABA), enabling their products to be installed in federally funded sites that require products that are BABA compliant.

