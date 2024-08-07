U.S. Air Force Awards Frontier Technology Inc. (FTI) a Position on Potential $975M Multi-Year Contract to Assist in the Optimization of Operational Readiness and Life Cycle Sustainment Costs of its Fielded Weapon Systems

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DODDataIntegration–Frontier Technology Inc. (FTI) was awarded a position on the potential $975 million AF RSO MAC Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract by the U.S. Air Force to assist in efforts to optimize the operational readiness and life cycle sustainment costs of Air Force fielded weapon systems by rapidly identifying, integrating, prototyping, testing, qualifying, demonstrating and scaling emerging technology applications in advanced manufacturing, automation and robotics, advanced composites, corrosion prevention and control, artificial intelligence and machine learning, and several other high-impact technical focus areas spanning the aircraft logistics and sustainment enterprise. Work will be performed worldwide and is expected to be completed by July 29, 2033. These awards are the result of a competitive acquisition initiated under Request for Proposal FA8003-24-R-0002.





“ FTI is proud to be a long-time U.S. Air Force mission partner and we are honored to continue providing our technology-focused expertise in data integration, data management, artificial intelligence/machine learning and other high-impact technical focus areas spanning the aircraft logistics and sustainment enterprise,” said Jose Hidalgo, President, FTI.

About FTI

FTI provides deep data expertise, technology and services that enhance the ability of the DoD, Intelligence Community and other agencies of the Federal Government to make the best decisions possible. Drawing on nearly four decades of innovation, FTI’s extensive portfolio of intellectual property and operational technologies has been augmented by more than $200 million of U.S. government and FTI R&D investment, and solutions can often be mission-ready in a matter of weeks. Headquartered in Beavercreek, Ohio, FTI operates in 34 states, works at all levels of classification and offers seven facilities of varying clearance levels nationwide. More at www.ftidefense.com.

