U.S. Air Force Awards Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) Indefinite-Delivery/Indefinite-Quantity (IDIQ) Contract to ARC, Inc.

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Armaments Research Company, Inc. (ARC) has been awarded a $950,000,000 ceiling indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the maturation, demonstration, and proliferation of capability across platforms and domains, leveraging open systems design, modern software, and algorithm development to enable Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2).

This multiple award contract provides awardees the opportunity to compete for efforts within seven different competitive pools that support the development and operation of systems as a unified force across all domains (air, land, sea, space, cyber, and electromagnetic spectrum) in an open architecture family of systems that enables capabilities via multiple integrated platforms. Future work under this multiple-award Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity contract will be competed via the Fair Opportunity process.

“ABMS offers an opportunity to securely connect ground warfighters to necessary aerial support, reducing sensor-to-shooter timelines. The U.S. Air Force’s ABMS IDIQ represents an expansion of our participation in the U.S. Army’s JADC2 initiative, Project Convergence. It’s a chance for ARC to streamline coordination across military services and break down information silos. We couldn’t be prouder of the potential impact,” said Michael Canty, ARC’s CEO.

About Armaments Research Company, Inc.: Founded in 2016, ARC is a privately-owned, top-secret-cleared, Washington D.C.-based technology firm, led in tandem by innovative technology experts and combat-tested military veterans. ARC’s original solutions were developed under DARPA and National Science Foundation sponsorship, leveraging state-of-the-art internet-of-things (IoT) and machine learning (ML) technologies to transform weapons into information nodes or ‘sensors’ and arm Commanders with advanced, real-time decision support.

