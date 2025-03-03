U.S. Air Force and Department of Defense’s Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office Names GreenFire Energy ‘Awardable’ for Utility-Scale Geothermal Power Solutions

OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GreenFire Energy, a next-generation geothermal developer, announced today that they were selected by the U.S. Air Force and the Department of Defense’s Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO) to explore how to tap into America’s abundant geothermal energy supply to increase our national security.

Having achieved “Awardable” status, GreenFire Energy can now explore developing a utility-scale geothermal power plant here at home and abroad to supply U.S. military bases with reliable and cost-effective electricity, even during a grid outage.

GreenFire Energy was selected through the CDAO’s innovative solicitation process known as the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, which is designed to accelerate the procurement and adoption of mission critical technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and resilient energy technologies.

“ The U.S. Air Force leveraged the Tradewinds solicitation process to quickly collaborate with innovative American companies to build resilient, next-generation geothermal technologies at our bases, using private capital instead of taxpayer dollars,” said Mr. Kirk Phillips, Director, Air Force Office of Energy Assurance.

“ With the Department of Defense doubling down on geothermal by pre-approving key vendors for utility-scale projects across every military branch, GreenFire Energy is uniquely positioned to lead the charge in proving that geothermal is a critical addition to a powerful energy portfolio and U.S. energy dominance. We deliver premium power by matching the right technology to fit the geology. We can ensure that our military has access to reliable, co-located, scalable baseload power—even when grid reliability is in question,” said Rob Klenner, President, GreenFire Energy.

GreenFire Energy's video, accessible only by government customers on the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, presents an actual use case in which the company showcases how they provide premium geothermal power by matching the right technology to the geology. GreenFire Energy was recognized among a competitive field of applicants to the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace whose solutions demonstrated innovation, scalability, and potential impact on DoD missions. Government customers interested in viewing the video solution can create a Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace account at tradewindAI.com.

About GreenFire Energy

GreenFire Energy is a next-generation geothermal developer matching technology to geology to bring scalable, baseload power to market. By developing premium, co-located power solutions and transforming underutilized geothermal fields into productive energy assets, GreenFire Energy delivers demand-driven solutions for industries such as data centers, defense, and manufacturing. Leveraging advanced heat recovery techniques and proven oil and gas technologies, the company develops geothermal projects that reduce risk, maximize efficiency, and accelerate time to revenue. With a growing portfolio of patents and strategic partnerships, GreenFire Energy is accelerating the role of geothermal energy as an energy addition to a growing portfolio of energy sources to fuel our futures. The company is on a mission to develop 150 MWe of geothermal capacity by 2030. Learn more: www.greenfireenergy.com

About the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace:

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is a digital repository of post-competition, readily awardable pitch videos that address the Department of Defense’s (DoD) most significant challenges in the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), data, and analytics space. All awardable solutions have been assessed through complex scoring rubrics and competitive procedures and are available to Government customers with a Marketplace account. Government customers can create an account at www.tradewindai.com. Tradewinds is housed in the DoD’s Chief Digital Artificial Intelligence Office.

About the Air Force Office of Energy Assurance:

The Air Force Office of Energy Assurance (AF OEA), a directorate of the Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC), develops energy solutions that close energy resilience gaps and strengthen our nation's Air Force and Space Force installations at home and abroad. By leveraging the expertise of the energy community, AF OEA builds tailored energy solutions for each installation that are resilient, innovative, and cost-effective. For more information visit https://www.afcec.af.mil/energy.

