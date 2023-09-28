U.K. Firms See Employee Experience Key to Improved Collaboration

Enterprises in the U.K. can unleash the full potential of their employees by providing them with high-quality, seamless experiences, ISG Provider Lens™ report says

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$III #DigitalServiceDesk–Enterprises in the U.K. have a growing appreciation for the power of collaboration and employee experience (EX) and are looking to IT, HR and facilities to work together to improve both, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.





The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Future of Work (Workplace) – Services report for the U.K. finds that since the initial outbreak of the COVID pandemic, almost every enterprise in the island nation has turned its focus toward more collaborative solutions that work readily across all core areas. This unified approach can lead to potential overhead cost reductions in software, hardware, and operational and governance resources, the ISG report says.

“Providers can generate positive results for enterprises and their employees while maintaining cost control,” said Iain Fisher, director, ISG Research. “In some cases, the innovations can even become self-funding, much to the delight of procurement teams.”

The biggest potential advantage to collaboration comes in improving overall EX, the ISG reports says. Every provider included in this year’s Future of Work study emphasizes how its solutions can lead to improvements in EX. According to the report, regular requests or processes that are considered unnecessarily complex can be simplified to a level where everything from employee onboarding, scheduling daily tasks or work assignments, reserving meeting rooms and more can be done with a minimum of effort.

In addition to cultivating a happier and more productive workforce, a key benefit of EX management is that it identifies friction points or challenges for digital transformation initiatives and encourages greater adoption of technology by the workforce, the ISG report says. Such broadscale adoption is key to generating ROI for technology investments, which are coming under increased scrutiny amid current economic uncertainty, ISG says.

“Enterprises are adjusting to new realities and acknowledging the importance of employee experience,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “EX transformation should be among the top priorities of every business leader.”

The report also maps out the key components of the Future of Work technology landscape.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Future of Work (Workplace) – Services report for the U.K. evaluates the capabilities of 39 providers across four quadrants: Employee Experience (EX) Transformation Services, Managed Workplace Services – End-User Technology (Large Accounts), Workplace Services – End-User Technology (Mid-Market), and Digital Service Desk and Workplace Support Services.

The report names Accenture, Capgemini, DXC Technology, Fujitsu, HCLTech, Infosys TCS, Unisys and Wipro as Leaders in three quadrants each, while Atos, Computacenter and Fujitsu are named as Leaders in two quadrants each. Capita, CGI, Getronics, Hexaware and Zensar Technologies are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Microland, NTT Data, Stefanini and UST are named as Rising Stars — companies with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in one quadrant each.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Future of Work (Workplace) – Services report for the U.K. is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research



The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG’s global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG’s enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG



ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

Contacts

Press Contacts:

Will Thoretz, ISG



+1 203 517 3119



will.thoretz@isg-one.com

Kate Hartley, Carrot Communications for ISG



+44 (0)20 3457 6403



kate.hartley@carrotcomms.co.uk