Tyto Athene Appoints New Chief Technology Officer, Peter O’Donoghue

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#gotyto–Peter O’Donoghue, former Chief Technology Officer of Leidos’ Civil Group, has been appointed Chief Technology Officer at Tyto Athene, LLC, a federal systems integrator headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, where he will lead the company’s strategy, execution, and oversight of the technology solutions organization.









With over two decades of technology industry experience, O’Donoghue has an impressive track record of success in cloud computing, cybersecurity, and IT modernization, and was recently recognized by WashingtonExec as one of the Top Cloud Executives To Watch in 2023. “I am delighted to be here at this pivotal time to provide leadership in driving Tyto’s technical go-to-market strategy as we position for growth and differentiation,” said Peter O’Donoghue. “Given our experience, talent and investments, I’m confident that we are uniquely poised to meet our customers’ emerging digital modernization, ubiquitous connectivity and zero trust needs.”

Peter will act as both a collaborative business partner and a change agent with the executive leadership team, ensuring the right blend of investment and partnering, to build differentiated solutions that support Tyto’s customers wherever they may be on their digital modernization journey.

“We are excited to welcome Peter as our new CTO,” said Chris Mielhammer, CEO of Tyto Athene. “We have made significant investments this year to accelerate our growth. Peter’s proven abilities to drive growth through technology insertion, innovation and collaboration is an integral component to Tyto’s success.”

About Tyto Athene:

At Tyto Athene, we harness the power of technology to provide solutions that shape the future.

With over 50 years of experience providing mission-focused digital transformation, our team of experts offers a broad range of expertise in four major technology domains: Network Modernization, Hybrid Cloud, Cyber Security, and Enterprise IT. We connect people with technologies to seamlessly integrate and manage systems to provide the greatest value to Defense, National Security, Intelligence, Space, and Public Safety for the people who matter the most.

