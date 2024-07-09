Tyto Athene, an Arlington Capital Partners Portfolio Company, Completes Acquisition of MindPoint Group

The acquisition is the latest in a series of initiatives highlighting Tyto’s continued growth to support global public sector objectives.

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#gotyto—Tyto Athene, LLC (“Tyto”), a federal systems integrator of mission-focused digital transformation solutions and Arlington Capital Partners (“Arlington”) portfolio company, completed the previously announced acquisition of MindPoint Group (“MindPoint” or the “Company”) on June 30.





MindPoint is a premier provider of end-to-end managed cybersecurity services to leading U.S. federal agencies and organizations. As part of the acquisition, Patti Chanthaphone, President of MindPoint, has been appointed as Federal Civilian Group President of Tyto. In this position, she will lead Tyto’s federal solutions business and play an integral part in the company’s future growth and cyber initiatives.

“In a world where cyber threats are constantly developing, it is essential to continue the development of cutting-edge solutions to strengthen our nation’s security and resilience. The MindPoint acquisition will build upon our existing cyber-focused work and expand our capabilities, allowing us to better serve our nationally important clients and their missions,” said Dennis Kelly, CEO of Tyto. “As a combined team under Patti’s leadership of our Federal Civilian Group, we will be able to provide a fully integrated cyber solution approach that will deepen our support of our federal customers and help us further expand the business. We look forward to partnering with Patti and her incredible team at MindPoint and welcoming them to the Tyto family.”

“This is a significant milestone for MindPoint and our whole team,” said Chanthaphone. “I’m looking forward to tackling my new role at Tyto and the opportunity to combine and expand our core cybersecurity offerings to our government sector clients while continuing to deliver stellar services and success to our federal civilian customers. I want to thank Dennis Kelly and Arlington for the opportunity, and the trust and confidence they’ve placed in me to lead this innovative group.”

“As a company fully committed to its customers’ missions, MindPoint will build upon Tyto’s cyber capabilities, support further expansion into the federal law enforcement segments and add scale for success,” said Michael Lustbader, a Managing Partner at Arlington. “With this acquisition, and on the heels of the acquisition of Microtel in April, I’m confident that Dennis, Patti and their team will accelerate Tyto’s growth and bolster its core services to current and future government customers.”

About Tyto Athene

Tyto Athene is a leading provider of mission-focused solutions for U.S. defense, national security, intelligence, space, civilian, and public safety agencies around the globe. We bring over 60 years of experience, global logistics expertise, and full-spectrum digital transformation solutions to seamlessly integrate and modernize enterprise-level operations. We transform our deep understanding of the customer’s mission to deliver increased resiliency, capability, and flexibility so agencies can act with certainty. Headquartered in Herndon, VA, Tyto has eleven offices in the U.S. and Europe. For more information, visit https://gotyto.com/ or Tyto Athene on LinkedIn.

About Arlington Capital Partners

Arlington Capital Partners is a Washington, D.C.-area private investment firm specializing in government-regulated industries. The firm partners with founders and management teams to build strategically important businesses in the government services and technology, aerospace and defense, and healthcare sectors. Since its inception in 1999, Arlington has invested in over 150 companies and is currently investing out of its $3.8 billion Fund VI. For more information, visit Arlington’s website at www.arlingtoncap.com and follow Arlington on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Nick Wodzinski



Sage Communications (for Tyto Athene)



nwodzinski@aboutsage.com

Kelsey Clute



Arlington Capital Partners



kclute@arlingtoncap.com