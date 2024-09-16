Typhur Unveils Game-Changing Sync Gold Series Wireless Meat Thermometers Featuring Sub-1G Technology

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#connectedcooking—Typhur, a trailblazer in smart kitchen technology, is thrilled to introduce its latest innovation: the Sync Gold Series wireless meat thermometers, incorporating the breakthrough Sub-1G technology for superior connectivity and precision. Available in two models—the Sync Gold Quad and Sync Gold Dual—this new series reimagines wireless connected cooking, and is reengineered with sub-1 GHz technology – a first in wireless cooking technology, boasting outstanding accuracy to monitor temperatures and optimize cooking results.









At the heart of the Sync Gold Series is Sub-1G technology, a low-frequency wireless communication method that offers unmatched signal strength and stability over longer distances than traditional Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connections. With a range of up to 3,000 feet in open spaces and 700 feet indoors, Sub-1G provides reliable performance even in challenging environments like multi-story homes or large outdoor settings.

This advanced technology ensures exceptional signal penetration through obstacles, lower power consumption, reduced interference, and improved signal stability in diverse environments. Whether you’re tending to your grill outdoors or multitasking indoors, Sub-1G guarantees constant, reliable communication between the thermometer and your device.

Key Features of the Typhur Sync Gold Series:

Sub-1G Wireless Connectivity: Delivers industry-leading performance with a transmission range of up to 3,000 feet in open areas and 700 feet indoors , ideal for both professional kitchens and outdoor barbecues.

Delivers industry-leading performance with a transmission range of up to and , ideal for both professional kitchens and outdoor barbecues. Multi-Platform Compatibility: In addition to Sub-1G, the Sync Gold Series supports Bluetooth and Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz) for maximum versatility and convenience.

In addition to Sub-1G, the Sync Gold Series supports and for maximum versatility and convenience. Precision Probes: The Sync Gold Quad model includes four probes , and the Dual model features two , allowing for perfect temperature control across multiple dishes or cuts of meat.

The model includes , and the model features , allowing for perfect temperature control across multiple dishes or cuts of meat. User-Friendly Interface : The intuitive app interface allows users to set alerts, view temperature graphs, and access pre-set cooking profiles for various meats and dishes.

: The intuitive interface allows users to set alerts, view temperature graphs, and access pre-set cooking profiles for various meats and dishes. Durability and Design: Crafted with high-quality, heat-resistant materials and a luxurious gold finish, the Sync Gold Series blends function with style.

Crafted with high-quality, heat-resistant materials and a luxurious gold finish, the Sync Gold Series blends function with style. Long Battery Life: The Sync Quad offers an extended battery life of up to 48 hours on a single charge, ensuring it’s ready for even the longest cooking sessions.

The Sync Quad offers an extended battery life of up to 48 hours on a single charge, ensuring it’s ready for even the longest cooking sessions. Typhur App Integration: Monitor and manage your cooking process through the Typhur app, which offers real-time temperature updates, alerts, and customizable settings.

Experience the Ultimate in Cooking Control: The Sync Gold Series empowers chefs and home cooks to achieve perfect results every time. Whether grilling, smoking, roasting, or baking, the combination of Sub-1G technology with multiple probes ensures precise temperature tracking from anywhere. The flexible connectivity options and intuitive app integration make it easier than ever to master any cooking challenge.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Sync Gold series as the latest innovation in wireless cooking technology,” said Frank Sun, CEO of Typhur. “Our goal has always been to merge cutting-edge technology with practical solutions that elevate the cooking experience. The Sync Gold series embodies this mission, offering a sophisticated yet user-friendly tool that will transform the way people cook at home.”

Availability:

The Typhur Sync Gold Quad and Sync Gold Dual models are available now on Typhur’s official website.

Shop the Sync Gold Dual ($229.00), here

Shop the Sync Gold Quad ($299.00), here

To learn more about Typhur, please visit www.typhur.com and download the Typhur App in the Apple Store and Google Play.

About Typhur

Typhur is at the forefront of kitchen innovation, specializing in products that combine cutting-edge technology with a user-friendly approach. With a focus on enhancing the culinary experience, Typhur continues to set new standards for cooking precision and convenience.

