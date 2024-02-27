Tyler Technologies to Provide Cannabis Licensing to the Commonwealth of Kentucky

More than 1.5 million applications have been processed through Tyler’s cannabis solutions nationwide

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$TYL #TylerTech—Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today it has signed an agreement with the Commonwealth of Kentucky to implement Tyler’s Cannabis Licensing solution to support the regulation of its medical cannabis program.





The Commonwealth of Kentucky signed Senate Bill 47 in March 2023, which established parameters and guardrails around the legalization of medical cannabis. The Bill will go into effect Jan. 1, 2025, and Tyler’s software will be instrumental in preparing for the launch of the Kentucky Medical Cannabis Program. As part of that launch, the Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) will ensure that Kentuckians suffering from serious medical conditions have safe, affordable access to medical cannabis, achieved via commitment to evidence-based practices, transparency, outreach, and education.

Tyler’s Cannabis Licensing solution will support the CHFS by delivering the tools needed to simplify cannabis licensing and registration for patients, business owners, and caregivers, as well as maintain regulatory compliance. In addition, Tyler will help establish the electronic licensing system and patient/caregiver registry for the commonwealth. Tyler’s Cannabis Licensing solution will be cloud-hosted, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), providing a scalable, resilient, and secure environment for the software.

“We are very pleased to be selected by the Commonwealth of Kentucky to implement Tyler’s Cannabis Licensing solution,” said Carlos Luna, general manager of Tyler’s Kentucky state enterprise. “Tyler is experienced in the implementation of state Cannabis Licensing solutions, and we look forward to making the process of complying with this upcoming legislation smooth and streamlined for the commonwealth.”

Tyler is a leading provider of cannabis licensing and regulation software. More than 1.5 million applications have been processed through Tyler’s cannabis solutions, representing 1.1 million registered users. Tyler now supports cannabis regulatory agencies in 11 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate efficiently and transparently with residents and each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions transform how clients turn actionable insights into opportunities and solutions for their communities. Tyler has more than 40,000 successful installations across nearly 13,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

