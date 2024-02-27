Home Business Wire Tyler Technologies to Provide Cannabis Licensing to the Commonwealth of Kentucky
Business Wire

Tyler Technologies to Provide Cannabis Licensing to the Commonwealth of Kentucky

di Business Wire

More than 1.5 million applications have been processed through Tyler’s cannabis solutions nationwide

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$TYL #TylerTechTyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today it has signed an agreement with the Commonwealth of Kentucky to implement Tyler’s Cannabis Licensing solution to support the regulation of its medical cannabis program.


The Commonwealth of Kentucky signed Senate Bill 47 in March 2023, which established parameters and guardrails around the legalization of medical cannabis. The Bill will go into effect Jan. 1, 2025, and Tyler’s software will be instrumental in preparing for the launch of the Kentucky Medical Cannabis Program. As part of that launch, the Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) will ensure that Kentuckians suffering from serious medical conditions have safe, affordable access to medical cannabis, achieved via commitment to evidence-based practices, transparency, outreach, and education.

Tyler’s Cannabis Licensing solution will support the CHFS by delivering the tools needed to simplify cannabis licensing and registration for patients, business owners, and caregivers, as well as maintain regulatory compliance. In addition, Tyler will help establish the electronic licensing system and patient/caregiver registry for the commonwealth. Tyler’s Cannabis Licensing solution will be cloud-hosted, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), providing a scalable, resilient, and secure environment for the software.

“We are very pleased to be selected by the Commonwealth of Kentucky to implement Tyler’s Cannabis Licensing solution,” said Carlos Luna, general manager of Tyler’s Kentucky state enterprise. “Tyler is experienced in the implementation of state Cannabis Licensing solutions, and we look forward to making the process of complying with this upcoming legislation smooth and streamlined for the commonwealth.”

Tyler is a leading provider of cannabis licensing and regulation software. More than 1.5 million applications have been processed through Tyler’s cannabis solutions, representing 1.1 million registered users. Tyler now supports cannabis regulatory agencies in 11 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate efficiently and transparently with residents and each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions transform how clients turn actionable insights into opportunities and solutions for their communities. Tyler has more than 40,000 successful installations across nearly 13,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

#TYL_Financial

Contacts

Jennifer Kepler

Tyler Technologies

972.713.3770

Media.team@tylertech.com

Articoli correlati

ManageEngine Joins Forces with Check Point to Tackle Rising Mobile Threats

Business Wire Business Wire -
Integration Bolsters ManageEngine's Endpoint Protection Platform, Enhancing Overall Cybersecurity Posture Integration streamlines mobile threat detection and remediation, improving operational efficiency Live...
Continua a leggere

Rain and Sikorsky Demonstrate Early Detection and Rapid Response to Wildfires With an Autonomous Black Hawk® Helicopter

Business Wire Business Wire -
The two companies have demonstrated how an uncrewed Black Hawk helicopter with Rain’s Wildfire Mission Autonomy System can respond...
Continua a leggere

SBA Communications Corporation to Speak at the 32nd Annual Deutsche Bank Media, Internet and Telecom Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) (“SBA”) announces that Brendan Cavanagh, President and Chief Executive Officer, is...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php