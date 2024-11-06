Tyler Technologies to Participate in November and December Investor Conferences

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$TYL #TylerTech—Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) will participate in five investor conferences in November and December 2024.





Conference Date Time and Place Participant(s) J.P. Morgan Equity Opportunities Forum Nov. 13 1×1 meetings by appointment Ritz Carlton, South Beach, Florida Brian Miller, executive vice president and chief financial officer UBS Global Technology Conference Dec. 3 2:55 p.m. MT fireside chat + 1×1 meetings by appointment The Phoenician Hotel, Scottsdale, Arizona Brian Miller Wells Fargo Annual TMT Summit Dec. 4 12:45 p.m. PT fireside chat + 1×1 meetings by appointment Terranea Resort, Rancho Palos Verdes, California Brian Miller BTIG Virtual Software Forum Dec. 10 1×1 meetings by appointment Brian Miller Barclays Annual Global Technology Conference Dec. 12 9:50 a.m. PT fireside chat + 1×1 meetings by appointment The Palace Hotel, San Francisco, California Brian Miller

Live webcasts of all fireside chats will be accessible at https://investors.tylertech.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) is a leading provider of integrated software and technology services for the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate efficiently and transparently with residents and each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions transform how clients turn actionable insights into opportunities and solutions for their communities. Tyler has more than 44,000 successful installations across 13,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including on Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

