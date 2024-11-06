Home Business Wire Tyler Technologies to Participate in November and December Investor Conferences
Tyler Technologies to Participate in November and December Investor Conferences

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$TYL #TylerTechTyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) will participate in five investor conferences in November and December 2024.


Conference

Date

Time and Place

Participant(s)

J.P. Morgan Equity Opportunities Forum

Nov. 13

1×1 meetings by appointment

Ritz Carlton, South Beach, Florida

 

Brian Miller, executive vice president and chief financial officer

UBS Global Technology Conference

Dec. 3

2:55 p.m. MT fireside chat + 1×1 meetings by appointment

The Phoenician Hotel, Scottsdale, Arizona

 

Brian Miller

Wells Fargo Annual TMT Summit

Dec. 4

12:45 p.m. PT fireside chat + 1×1 meetings by appointment

Terranea Resort, Rancho Palos Verdes, California

 

Brian Miller

BTIG Virtual Software Forum

Dec. 10

1×1 meetings by appointment

 

Brian Miller

Barclays Annual Global Technology Conference

Dec. 12

9:50 a.m. PT fireside chat + 1×1 meetings by appointment

The Palace Hotel, San Francisco, California

 

Brian Miller

Live webcasts of all fireside chats will be accessible at https://investors.tylertech.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) is a leading provider of integrated software and technology services for the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate efficiently and transparently with residents and each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions transform how clients turn actionable insights into opportunities and solutions for their communities. Tyler has more than 44,000 successful installations across 13,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including on Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

