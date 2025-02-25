Tyler Technologies to Participate in March Investor Conferences

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$TYL #TylerTech--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) will participate in four investor conferences in March 2025.

Conference Date Time and Place Participant(s) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media, and Telecom (TMT) Conference March 3 2:25 p.m. PT Fireside chat + 1x1 meetings by appointment

The Palace Hotel San Francisco, Calif. Brian Miller, executive vice president and chief financial officer Citizens JMP Technology Conference March 4 11:00 a.m. PT Fireside chat + 1x1 meetings by appointment The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco, Calif. Brian Miller Loop Capital Markets Annual Investor Conference March 10 1x1s meetings by appointment Virtual Brian Miller Robert Goulding, vice president, Strategic Finance and Investor Relations

Live webcasts of the Morgan Stanley and Citizens JMP fireside chats will be accessible at https://investors.tylertech.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) is a leading provider of integrated software and technology services for the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate efficiently and transparently with residents and each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions transform how clients turn actionable insights into opportunities and solutions for their communities. Tyler has more than 45,000 successful installations across 13,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including on Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

