Tyler Technologies Signs Third Statewide Agreement for Enterprise Supervision in Oregon

Tyler’s solution will support pretrial services and enhance client communication through 24/7 online portal access

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$TYL #TylerTech—Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced it has signed a software-as-a-service (SaaS) agreement with the Oregon Judicial Department (OJD) for Tyler’s Enterprise Supervision and Supervision Access solutions. The solutions will support Oregon’s statewide efforts for a more consistent, risk-based approach to inform decision-making for pretrial release and reduce reliance on monetary bail.

In 2021, the Oregon Legislature passed Senate Bill 48 to protect the rights of victims and defendants, promote community safety, and support successful pretrial release, including return to court as required. SB 48 directed Oregon’s Chief Justice to issue guidance to circuit court presiding judges to establish conditions for pretrial release based on charges and the individual circumstances of the defendant.

“With our statewide pretrial release initiative, we needed to select and implement a robust case management solution under a fairly quick timeframe,” said Bryant Baehr, the OJD’s chief information officer. “We believe Tyler’s Enterprise Supervision and Supervision Access solutions will meet our evolving needs. We’re also confident that Tyler’s strong implementation process and team will help us manage a complex pretrial release program.”

Tyler’s Enterprise Supervision is a complete solution for the OJD’s pretrial release needs. The solution is criminal justice information services (CJIS)-compliant and securely integrates with other Tyler products, making it easier to access and share critical case information that can help successfully manage the pretrial release and supervision process as well as measure outcomes. With the solution, the OJD will be able to coordinate, communicate, record, and track each step of the pretrial process using a web-based SaaS solution.

The OJD will also use Supervision Access, a 24/7 online portal that will enhance communication between clients and court Release Assistance Officers (RAOs). Clients will be able to see upcoming appointments, hearings, and other important dates. The portal also features in-app direct messaging and notifications for RAOs and clients. This benefits both RAOs and clients because it will reduce unnecessary calls and questions so officers can focus on more complex client work.

“We are pleased to partner with the Oregon Judicial Department on this important project,” said Brian McGrath, president of Tyler’s Courts & Justice Division. “Our Enterprise Supervision solution can quickly and efficiently accommodate the varying needs of a statewide project such as this one. We’re excited to expand our relationship with Oregon and help support them in managing the important task of statewide pretrial release.”

Oregon’s Enterprise Supervision implementation will be Tyler’s third statewide implementation; other deployments are currently underway in Washington and Kansas.

The OJD was also one of the first state court systems to implement Tyler’s Enterprise Justice solution to facilitate electronic filing and case and document access. OJD completed initial implementation of that statewide effort in 2016.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 37,000 successful installations across more than 12,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list and Forbes’ “Most Innovative Growth Companies” list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

#TYL_Financial

Contacts

Jennifer Kepler



Tyler Technologies



972.713.3770



Media.team@tylertech.com