Tyler Technologies Signs Agreement to Transition Idaho Supreme Court from On-Premises to Cloud Deployment

SaaS deployment to bring better security, flexibility, and stability to state

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$TYL #TylerTechTyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today it has signed a five-year agreement with the Idaho Supreme Court (ISC) to transition its Enterprise Case Manager solution from an on-premises deployment to Tyler’s SaaS deployment.


Tyler’s Enterprise Case Manager manages many aspects of court administration for the ISC. Through this agreement, Tyler will migrate the ISC’s statewide court case management system to Tyler’s SaaS offering across 44 counties and 200 courtrooms. Notable benefits of this transition to the cloud include:

  • Eliminating the need for the ISC to manage servers and perform backups as it pertains to Tyler’s Enterprise Case Manager system
  • Enabling the ISC to focus its valuable resources on other mission-critical technology matters and business operations
  • Increased protection for the ISC against natural disasters and unexpected security threats due to Tyler’s SaaS solutions being hosted on GovCloud (US) from Amazon Web Services (AWS)

“We are pleased to be selected by the Idaho Supreme Court to lead this important initiative as it transitions its statewide case management to the cloud,” said Brian McGrath, president of Tyler’s Courts & Justice Division. “We know there are numerous benefits to transitioning our clients’ solutions to the cloud, including better security, increased flexibility, and enhanced stability. We look forward to helping Idaho realize these benefits for their staff and residents who interact with the court system daily.”

The state of Idaho has a population of roughly 1.9 million.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate efficiently and transparently with residents and each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions transform how clients turn actionable insights into opportunities and solutions for their communities. Tyler has more than 40,000 successful installations across nearly 13,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

Contacts

Jennifer Kepler

Tyler Technologies

972.713.3770

Media.team@tylertech.com

