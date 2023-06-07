Tyler Technologies Shares 2023 Investor Day Webcast Link

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$TYL #TylerTechTyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) will host an Investor Day for institutional investors and financial analysts on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Frisco, Texas.

Virtual attendees are welcome to join the live webcast via our Investor Day microsite for the event, which will begin at 8:30 a.m. CT. The event will feature presentations by President and CEO Lynn Moore and members of the senior leadership team, along with Q&A sessions.

Presentations will focus on Tyler’s cloud transition and strategic growth roadmap, including its differentiated payments platform and other growth drivers. Additionally, the company will discuss its mid- to long-term financial targets and capital allocation framework supporting Tyler’s 2030 vision.

An archived replay of the Investor Day presentations, along with supporting materials, will be available for access at the Events & Presentations section of Tyler’s investor relations website.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate efficiently and transparently with residents and each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions transform how clients turn actionable insights into opportunities and solutions for their communities. Tyler has more than 40,000 successful installations across nearly 13,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

Contacts

Hala Elsherbini

Senior Director, Investor Relations

Tyler Technologies, Inc.

972-713-3770

hala.elsherbini@tylertech.com

